‘Hell’s Kitchen 21’ episode 3 recap: Tony Hawk gives a lesson in ‘Clawing Your Way to the Top’ [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Tonight, the most decorated skater of all time, Tony Hawk, and 13-year old Olympic medalist Sky Brown join Gordon to teach the contestants a lesson on hard work and success. Then, each team has 10 minutes to shell and then cook a lobster after watching Gordon demonstrate it to perfection.

“Hell’s Kitchen” returns for its 21st season, with Chef Gordon Ramsay back in Los Angeles. For the first time ever, the well-seasoned 40-somethings will take on the fresh up-and-coming 20-somethings in a battle of the ages. These 18 all-new chef-testants enter the kitchen, with Christina Wilson and Jason “Jay” Santos returning as sous-chefs for the Red Team and Blue Team, respectively. At stake for the winner? A $250,000 cash prize and the head chef position at Gordon’s brand new Hell’s Kitchen Caesar’s Atlantic City.

SEE Everything to know about ‘Hell’s Kitchen 21’: Meet the 18 chef-testants competing

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the Ages” recap of Season 21, Episode 3, titled “Clawing Your Way to the Top,” to find out what happened Thursday, October 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite aspiring chefs on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to join the “HK” winners list.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Hell’s Kitchen” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’!” In Episode 2, the 18 chef-testants were put to the test and challenged to make their best chicken wings. Punishment passes were awarded to Alex on the Blue Team and Alejandro on the Red Team. The worst wings of the night went to Ileana, but Gordon spared her an elimination. Later, dinner service was a total disaster for the Blue Team. After Gordon told them to “f*** off” before special guest Gene Simmons even got a bite, he eliminated by Charlene and O’Shay. Can the 40-somethings recover tonight?

8:05 p.m. — The Blue Team walks away from the elimination feeling completely deflated. Well, everyone except for Billy, who is totally pumped he survived. His teammates find him loud, hyper and aggressive. After exhausting his team with his constant chatter, Billy wakes up looking for a new audience. He inserts himself in a Red Team gathering, uninvited. Oh boy.

8:10 p.m. — The contestants are delivered helmets, kneepads and elbow pads. They rush outside to find Gordon waiting for them as skateboarders Tony Hawk and Sky Brown showing off a few tricks. Next, Gordon asks each of them the key to their success. For Tony it’s consistency, for Sky it’s attention to detail. Both of those skills will be necessary for the next challenge — breaking down an amazing lobster. Gordon has everyone gather round as he demonstrates.

8:15 p.m. — The contestants are completing this challenge back in the kitchen. There are different levels of comfort and as the challenge ends, some lobsters look better than others. Since Red Team has two extra chefs, they have the advantage of eliminating the weakest two lobsters on their team. The pull Alyssa and Sommer, which pisses off the latter. Sommer felt hers was better than Ileana’s because she had more attention to detail even though she’s missing two legs. Ileana’s had all the components, but looks butchered. The team caves to Sommer’s demands and swaps the lobsters.

8:25 p.m. — Gordon now goes through each lobster and awards a point for each one that was properly broken down. The Red Team wins 6-5, no thanks to Sommer, whose lobster was eliminated. Nonetheless, she will join her team on this week’s reward — driving high class European race cars. Meanwhile, the Blue Team will make gallons of stock for tonight’s seafood risotto. Oh, they’ll also have to separate pieces of rice, grain by grain. When asked if he’d like to use his punishment pass, Alex declines. Despite their winning ways, the Red Team argues up in the dorm room until Alyssa ends up in tears after being called out for a bad attitude.

8:30 p.m. — The Red Team gets to their reward challenge and these are go-carts. This is not some hardcore racing track I had imagined, but it looks like they’re having a good time. Alyssa wins the race, which boosts her spirits after she was dragged through the mud earlier. Meanwhile, the Blue Team bonds over fish guts and rice.

8:40 p.m. — It’s a new day in Hell’s Kitchen and time for another dinner service. Billy is determined to pump up his team and do whatever it takes to win. This annoys absolutely everyone. The doors open and guests arrive, including Tony Hawk. Gordon begins calling out orders and they’re off! Billy is running around like a chicken with its head cut off, calling out miscellaneous orders and confusing everyone. Gordon tells him to calm down, but Billy can hardly contain himself. Meanwhile, Sommer and Ileana are like oil and water over on the Red Team. Gordon screams, “Nobody is running that station!” After Sommer finally delivers the lobster to the window, Gordon pulls it down and demands a meeting in the pantry. He calls Vlad, Ileana and Sommer all pathetic. After getting chewed out the Red Team recovers and gets out their appetizers.

8:50 p.m. — Over on the Blue Team, Nicole is frustrated because O’Shay is calling out “five minutes” every five minutes and throwing off her timing. Gordon pulls them aside and shows everyone O’Shay’s overcooked Wellington and Nicole’s raw chicken. Now these two are in the hot seat. Over on the Red Team’s fish station, Ileana and Sommer continue to butt heads. Later, Gordon calls the Blue Team “a joke” when Nicole and O’Shay serve up more raw meat. Once again the Blue Team gets kicked out of the kitchen. “We served three f***ing tables in 90 minutes. We should be ashamed of ourselves,” Gordon says in total disgust. Meanwhile, the Red Team pushes out their final entrees and finishes up dinner service on a high note.

8:55 p.m. — The Blue Team meets up in the dorm room to discuss their faults. O’Shay and Nicole are in the hot seat because of all the raw meat. Nicole complains that she was not getting the communication she needed. O’Shay was a total zombie. Alex calls out Billy for basically being annoying, which sends Billy off on another tangent.

9:00 p.m. — The Blue Team nominates O’Shay and Nicole. Raw meat, overcooked meat, miscommunication and lack of confidence. They were a disaster at the meat station. The person leaving Hell’s Kitchen is O’Shay. In closing, Gordon says, “Some evictions are harder than others. This was an easy one. Goodbye O’Shay.” But just after the chefs begin to relax up in the dorm, Gordon calls everyone back down to the dining room. Because the Red Team is dominating the competition, it’s time to shake things up. Beginning next week, all the women will be in the Red kitchen and all the men will be in the Blue kitchen.