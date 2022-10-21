‘Hell’s Kitchen 21’ episode 4 recap: Which chef-testant is eliminated after ‘Slipping Down to Hell’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Tonight, the contestants are introduced to the HK Water Park and are to launch themselves down a giant slip ‘n slide into a pool of ingredients. Then, each team will create an amazing spin on four different types of sliders, containing unique ingredients found in the Water Park in the all-new “Slipping Down to Hell” episode of “Hell’s Kitchen.”

“Hell’s Kitchen” returns for its 21st season, with Chef Gordon Ramsay back in Los Angeles. For the first time ever, the well-seasoned 40-somethings will take on the fresh up-and-coming 20-somethings in a battle of the ages. These 18 all-new chef-testants enter the kitchen, with Christina Wilson and Jason “Jay” Santos returning as sous-chefs for the Red Team and Blue Team, respectively. At stake for the winner? A $250,000 cash prize and the head chef position at Gordon’s brand new Hell’s Kitchen Caesar’s Atlantic City.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the Ages” recap of Season 21, Episode 4, titled “Slipping Down to Hell,” to find out what happened Thursday, October 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite aspiring chefs on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to join the “HK” winners list. See which contestants are still competing below.

BLUE TEAM: Abe Sanchez, Alejandro Najar, Alex Belew, Billy Trudsoe, Brett Binninger-Schwartz, Sakari Smithwick, Vlad Briantsev

RED TEAM: Alyssa Osinga, Cheyenne Nichols, Dafne Mejia, Ileana D’Silva, Mindy Livengood, Nicole Gomez, Sommer Sellers, Tara Ciannella

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’!” In Episode 3, the 15 chef-testants got a lesson on hard work and success from elite skateboarders Tony Hawk and Sky Brown. Next they competed in a team challenge to see who could properly shell a lobster in 10 minutes. The Red Team won again, sending themselves to the go-cart track while the Blue Team cleaned fish guts. At the next dinner service, the Blue Team struggled again, getting booted from the kitchen for the second week in a row. At the end of the episode 44-year old O’Shay Lolley was eliminated in 16th place and Gordon switched the teams up to Men vs. Women rather than 20-somethings vs. 40-somethings.

8:10 p.m. — The Blue Team is jazzed to be a group of all men, while the Red Team seems concerned to have a batch of losing women join them. The next morning everyone puts on some beach ware and is welcomed to the HK Water Park. Gordon explains the challenge will be for each team to put an amazing spin on four classic sliders: Beef, chicken, lamb and salmon. They will race down the HK Water Park waterslide in search of balls that have various ingredients written on them. The team who can fill all 20 ingredient spots the fastest will win a five-minute head start in the challenge. The women go first and make some questionable choices (like blue cheese with lamb). The men learn from those mistakes and vow to properly match ingredients with each protein, even if it takes longer. The team with the fastest time is the Red Team by just three seconds. They’ll have some extra time, but will it matter? The women think so.

8:15 p.m. — The biggest concern for members of the Blue Team is Billy. It seems to be a common theme from week to week. He’s such a loose cannon! With time running out, Billy sets the beef sliders on fire and gives them a solid scorch. He hopes for the best and gets them on the plate. Time expires and Gordon instructs both teams to drop one chef’s sliders from each protein. That means only four chefs will be highlighted in this challenge from each team. To help Gordon judge, he introducers internationally renowned chef David Myers. Each slider will be judged from one to three stars from each judge.

8:30 p.m. — In the chicken slider face-off, Alejandro earns a total of four stars and Alyssa gets six. With salmon sliders, Abe scores five and Dafne earns four. For the lamb sliders Vlad earns just two stars, but Tara’s are equally bad. Beef sliders are last and Brett earns five stars to Nicole’s two. The Blue Team has finally won a challenge, and blowing it for the Red Team were the two 40-somethings they inherited last week. Yikes! Gordon asks to see Sommer’s beef burger and informs her it’s delicious. It was a huge mistake to doubt herself and let Nicole put up a slider in her place. Well, hindsight is 20/20 and the men will enjoy a getaway to Palm Springs. Meanwhile, the women will stay back and wash, peel, cut and fry pounds and pounds of potatoes. Up in the dorm, Sommer begins sobbing because she doubted herself in the challenge.

8:45 p.m. — It’s time for the next dinner service at Hell’s Kitchen and the Red Team is concerned about Nicole. They don’t think she understands how to follow tickets and they’re not interested in babysitting her. Guests arrive and both brigades begin preparing for the first dinner service on their new teams. Special guests include rocker Sebastian Bach eating in the Blue dining room and actor Corbin Bleu in the Red. Gordon gives Mindy a lesson on scallops and says she cooks them beautifully. While the Red Team is off to a fantastic start, Brett sends out ice-cold raw sliders for the Blue Team. His second attempt passes the test so onward they go. Meanwhile, Alyssa and Sommer butt heads in the kitchen and serve up some raw lamb. Back in the storage room Gordon loses it and chucks raw lamb chops at the shelves. He yells at the Red Team to get it together and sends them back out into the kitchen.

8:55 p.m. — Vlad looks like a deer in headlights on the Blue Team and Gordon asks if he’s listening. Next he tells Brett to “shut the f*** up” about dishes he’s not working on. Brett is really in the hot seat, while Alex and Abe are flourishing at the meat station. Meanwhile, over on the Red Team Dafne burns the salmon and Gordon asks the Blue Team to help bail them out. Humiliating! Dinner service concludes and at least no team was completely kicked out of the kitchen. Nonetheless, Blue was the clear winner and the Red Team is asked to go upstairs and nominate three people for eliminations.

9:00 p.m. — The Red Team nominates Alyssa (raw lamb), Nicole (no ability to step up) and Mindy (failed fish station and lack of a voice). The three nominees step forward and argue why they should remain in the competition. Gordon says the chef leaving Hell’s Kitchen is Nicole. In closing he states, “With her team struggling, Nicole decided to hide instead of help. That’s all I needed to see.”