‘Hell’s Kitchen 21’ episode 5 recap: Someone called the fire department in for ‘Breakfast 911’ [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Tonight, both teams are tasked at serving a delicious breakfast for a group of first responders, firefighters and EMTs. The winning team earns a celebration in the Hollywood Hills, as the losing team is left at Hell’s Kitchen to sort the trash from the dumpster in the all-new “Breakfast 911” episode of “Hell’s Kitchen.”

“Hell’s Kitchen” returns for its 21st season, with Chef Gordon Ramsay back in Los Angeles. For the first time ever, the well-seasoned 40-somethings will take on the fresh up-and-coming 20-somethings in a battle of the ages. These 18 all-new chef-testants enter the kitchen, with Christina Wilson and Jason “Jay” Santos returning as sous-chefs for the Red Team and Blue Team, respectively. At stake for the winner? A $250,000 cash prize and the head chef position at Gordon’s brand new Hell’s Kitchen Caesar’s Atlantic City.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the Ages” recap of Season 21, Episode 5, titled “Breakfast 911,” to find out what happened Thursday, October 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite aspiring chefs on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to join the “HK” winners list. See which contestants are still competing below.

BLUE TEAM: Abe Sanchez, Alejandro Najar, Alex Belew, Billy Trudsoe, Brett Binninger-Schwartz, Sakari Smithwick, Vlad Briantsev

RED TEAM: Alyssa Osinga, Cheyenne Nichols, Dafne Mejia, Ileana D’Silva, Mindy Livengood, Sommer Sellers, Tara Ciannella

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’!” In Episode 4, the chef-testants were introduced to the HK Water Park and launched themselves down a giant slip ‘n slide into a pool of ingredients. Then, each team created an amazing spin on four different types of sliders, containing unique ingredients found in the Water Park. The Blue Team won the challenge and enjoyed a getaway to Palm Springs. At the next dinner service, the Red Team struggled to get their footing and Alyssa, Mindy and Nicole were nominated for elimination. Gordon gave Nicole the boot, stating, “With her team struggling, Nicole decided to hide instead of help. That’s all I needed to see.”

8:05 p.m. — After nearly being eliminated, Mindy breaks down in the dorm and starts crying. But the sun rises and it’s a new day in Hell’s Kitchen. The contestants wake up to a fire alarm and rush outside to a slew of firefighters and EMTs. They have just finished the night shift and have worked up quite an appetite. In this challenge, both teams will make breakfast for these hungry first responders. The first team to get all of the dishes on the table will win this challenge. Let’s go!

8:10 p.m. — This challenge hits home for Tara, whose sister is a first responder in the U.S. Army and Sakari, who is the son of two retired police officers. All of the diners will receive salad, juice and potatoes, along with a breakfast entree of their choosing. Sakari sends out the Blue Team’s salad at a blistering pace while Sommer struggles on the Red Team. By the time the Red Team gets their salads out, the Blue Team is already bringing their first entree to the pass. Unfortunately, it’s a raw steak from Alejandro. Over on the Red Team, Ileana is the latest to hop on the struggle bus, making an absolute mess of her pancakes. She quickly recovers and the Red Team is back on track.

8:25 p.m. — Over in the Blue kitchen, Alejandro is still unsure of his steaks. Come on, man! This is painful to watch. Gordon gives the Blue Team a tongue lashing as the first responders look on from the dining room. Dafne and Tara head the sandwich station for the Red Team, but disagree in how to properly stack them. It’s almost comical. Meanwhile, the Blue Team finally sends out steak and egg orders after Alejandro’s third try. As each time cooks their final tickets, it’s a race to the finish. The Red Team wins in a nail-biter by a score of 10-9. The ladies will sunbathe, sip cocktails by the pool and eat high-end cuisine prepared by Roy Choi in a Hollywood Hills mansion. The men will stay back and sort trash in the dumpster.

8:35 p.m. — These dumpsters the men are cleaning are absolutely rancid. It looks disgusting, full of fish guts and other smelly, goopy gunk. Meanwhile, the women have gorgeous views of Los Angeles while they relax and play yard games. Well, everyone except for Alyssa, who is moping around thinking about her personality clash with Sommer. Over on the Blue Team, tempers begin to flare when Billy won’t stop yapping about Alex and Abe not pulling their weight. Abe, who had been friendly with Billy up until now, tells him he needs to take it down a notch. Abe wanted to see Billy succeed, but the bridge has been burned.

8:45 p.m. — After two very different afternoons, both teams are back in Hell’s Kitchen to prepare for dinner service. A-list diners include comedian Loni Love and actor Cameron Esposito. Alyssa is feeling nervous because it’s her first day on the appetizer station. She’s paired up with Tara, which concerns Cheyenne. Despite their initial fears, the Red Team sends off the first course without a hitch. Abe is killing it with his carbonara and has diners singing the Blue Team’s praises. Meanwhile, Gordon sings Ileana and Dafne’s praises for their perfectly cooked meat. Everything is going smoothly in Hell’s Kitchen.

8:55 p.m. — The first major hiccup comes from Billy when he’s short one Wellington. He blames Vlad, saying the young chef told him one, not two. Video flashbacks prove Billy is telling the truth. This is Vlad’s mistake, not Billy’s. But who will the Blue Team ultimately blame if they lose tonight’s dinner service? Over on the Red Team, Cheyenne forgets to fire up some salmon, giving the women their first setback. But things are worse on the Blue Team, particularly when Sakari gets frustrated by Vlad’s lack of communication. He simply doesn’t talk! Both teams are able to complete dinner service tonight and Gordon compliments them for it. But the Red Team had the edge and the Blue Team will have to nominate three chefs for elimination.

9:00 p.m. — The Blue Team has nominated Vlad, Billy and Alejandro for elimination. They each fight to stay in the competition, but the person leaving Hell’s Kitchen is…nobody. Tonight was the second strong Blue Team service in a row, so they get a pass. Gordon closed the episode stating, “Tonight, each chef who stumbled bounced back. So I’m giving them a second chance. Tomorrow, they might not be so lucky.”