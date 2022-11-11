‘Hell’s Kitchen 21’ episode 6 recap: Season 20 champ Trenton Garvey gets hitched on ‘Til Chef Do Us Part’ [LIVE BLOG]

Tonight, Season 20 winner Trenton Garvey and his soon-to-be-wife Macy enter the kitchen and challenge the contestants to create their upcoming wedding menu! It’s a once in a lifetime challenge when they find out who the dinner service is for in the all-new “Til Chef Do Us Part” episode of “Hell’s Kitchen” airing Thursday, Nov. 3 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

“Hell’s Kitchen” returns for its 21st season, with Chef Gordon Ramsay back in Los Angeles. For the first time ever, the well-seasoned 40-somethings will take on the fresh up-and-coming 20-somethings in a battle of the ages. These 18 all-new chef-testants enter the kitchen, with Christina Wilson and Jason “Jay” Santos returning as sous-chefs for the Red Team and Blue Team, respectively. At stake for the winner? A $250,000 cash prize and the head chef position at Gordon’s brand new Hell’s Kitchen Caesar’s Atlantic City.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the Ages” recap of Season 21, Episode 5, titled “Til Chef Do Us Part,” to find out what happened Thursday, October 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite aspiring chefs on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to join the “HK” winners list. See which contestants are still competing below.

BLUE TEAM: Abe Sanchez, Alejandro Najar, Alex Belew, Billy Trudsoe, Brett Binninger-Schwartz, Sakari Smithwick, Vlad Briantsev

RED TEAM: Alyssa Osinga, Cheyenne Nichols, Dafne Mejia, Ileana D’Silva, Mindy Livengood, Sommer Sellers, Tara Ciannella

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’!” In Episode 5, both teams were tasked with serving a delicious breakfast for a group of first responders, firefighters and EMTs. The Red Team won earning a celebration in the Hollywood Hills. The Blue Team left at Hell’s Kitchen to sort the trash from the dumpster. At dinner service, the Blue Team struggled and Vlad, Billy and Alejandro were nominated for elimination. Despite their misfires, Gordon chose to keep everyone in the competition, stating, “Tonight, each chef who stumbled bounced back. So I’m giving them a second chance. Tomorrow, they might not be so lucky.”

8:10 p.m. — As the chefs leave elimination, Abe feels disrespected even though he wasn’t actually nominated for elimination. It’s Abe and Billy vs. the rest of the Blue Team. Their biggest target? Alex, who they feel is a condescending jerk. Abe gets so worked up he starts crying in the dorms. The next day the chefs head back down to the kitchen for their next challenge. Gordon shows off some wedding photos from a few of the married contestants and then reveals their next challenge will be creating a wedding menu for Season 20 champ, Trenton Garvey, and his fiancé Macy. The lovely pair are there in person, and Gordon adds that Trenton is killing it as the head chef at Gordon Steak in Las Vegas. They are requesting Southern comfort dishes with good seasonings. The teams have 45 minutes and the clock starts now!

8:20 p.m. — The cooking has wrapped up and it’s time for a taste. Tara brings forward the Red Team’s flatbread. Trenton thinks it’s visually beautiful but lacks depth. Macy loves the flatbread, but would add salt. Alejandro presents the Blue Team’s flatbread, which Macy liked, but Trenton thought it was just okay. Ultimately they choose the Blue Team’s flatbread for the win. Next up Billy brings forward the Blue Team’s scallops. Trenton likes the acidity of the okra. Ileana shows off the Red Team’s, but Billy wins the day, bringing the score up to 2-0. The shrimp & pasta dish goes to Dafne on the Red Team. Alex’s steak entree takes down Cheyenne’s, giving the Blue Team another point and then Sommer’s fish outperforms Abe’s. It all comes down to the chicken, which is Alyssa vs. Brett. Brett brings it home for the Blue Team and they win 4-2.

8:30 p.m. — The Blue Team bonds during their winning reward, smashing toilets in Las Vegas’ Rage Room and enjoying a nice meal. Meanwhile, the Red Team is back in the kitchen baking a six-tier wedding cake and getting on each other’s nerves. Later on, the wedding approaches and both teams prepare for dinner service. Trenton and Macy exchange vows and they’re officially hitched. Now it’s time for dinner, which will feature the winning dishes from the earlier challenge.

8:45 p.m. — Abe and Billy get a tongue-lashing from Gordon after sending up cold scallops, and then caramelized scallops. Meanwhile, Cheyenne beautifully cooks hers for the Red Team. Billy brings forward scallops for a third time — RAW! This was his dish! It’s unbelievable they can’t get this right. On his fourth attempt he overcooks them. Finally Gordon sends Cheyenne over to teach Billy how to cook his own dish. How humiliating. Over on the Red Team things come crashing down when Sommer sends forward raw chicken. Thankfully, it’s corrected on the second attempt.

8:55 p.m. — It’s time to serve the top table, where Trenton and Macy are seated. Alyssa is totally scatterbrained and isn’t doing well under pressure. Neither is Alejandro, who just served raw steak to the wedding party. Gordon is furious. “Why are you doing this tonight?” he screams. In a rage, he kicks the entire Blue Team out of the kitchen and tells them to nominate two men for elimination. Things aren’t going great on the Red Team either. Sommer and Mindy can’t cook chicken. Alyssa doesn’t even know how to prepare collard greens. It’s a mess. Embarrassed and fed up, Gordon kicks the Red Team out of the kitchen, leaving Chef Christina and Chef Jason to finish up dinner service.

9:02 p.m. — The Red Team has nominated Alyssa and Sommer for elimination. The Blue Team has nominated Billy and Abe. All of them make arguments for why they should stay in the competition, but Billy is eliminated. Gordon follows that up by sending Alyssa out the door next. In his closing statement, Gordon says, “It’s so sad that on Trenton and Macy’s wedding day I have to say ‘I don’t’ to both Billy and Alyssa.”