Henry Winkler (‘Barry’) would make Golden Globes history as first TV actor to win comedy lead and supporting trophies

Over four decades after collecting back-to-back Best TV Comedy Actor Golden Globes for playing The Fonz on “Happy Days,” Henry Winkler could make history as the first man to ever be honored by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for both lead and supporting performances on comedy series. According to Gold Derby’s predictions, the “Barry” cast member is the odds-on favorite in the newly established Best TV Comedy/Drama Supporting Actor category. Though he lost on his first two Golden Globe nominations for the HBO show, he may be set for success this time thanks to some rule changes.

Heading into the 80th Golden Globes, the HFPA has established the Best TV Comedy/Drama Supporting Actor and Best TV Movie/Limited Supporting Actor categories as replacements for the catch-all Best TV Supporting Actor one. Whereas Winkler’s “Barry” performance as acting teacher Gene Cousineau was beaten in 2019 and 2020 by those of limited series actors Ben Whishaw (“A Very English Scandal”) and Stellan Skarsgård (“Chernobyl”), he will now not have to worry at all about being challenged by performers from non-continuing programs. If he does prevail, he will be the 12th man to ever win a Golden Globe for a supporting comedic TV role, as well as the first such champ in 12 years, after Chris Colfer (“Glee”).

Winkler, who also has two lead film Golden Globe bids to his name for “Heroes” (drama, 1978) and “Night Shift” (comedy, 1983), is already one of only five men to ever receive both lead and supporting comedic TV acting nominations from the HFPA. Ed Asner set this precedent in 1975 by earning one lead notice for “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” after having amassed three supporting ones for the same series. He was then followed by Michael Constantine (lead: “Sirota’s Court”; supporting: “Room 222”) in 1977, Tony Danza (“Who’s the Boss?”; “Taxi”) in 1986 and Neil Patrick Harris (“Doogie Howser, M.D.”; “How I Met Your Mother”) in 2009.

Asner was also the first person to achieve lead and supporting Golden Globe wins for TV acting, but his lead victories were for the drama series “Lou Grant.” The other six men who have since been honored at the Golden Globes as both TV stars and featured players (but not strictly for comedic work) are Richard Kiley, Beau Bridges, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Don Cheadle and Hugh Laurie.

On the female side, there are already two members of the club Winkler is looking to join. Shelley Long established herself as the first cross-comedic category champ with her second (and first lead) win for “Cheers” in 1985. Four years later, she was followed by Katherine Helmond, who took the featured prize for “Who’s the Boss?” eight years after having won Best TV Comedy Actress for “Soap.” With a much narrower field of challengers and an overdue narrative, it could very well be time for Winkler to become the first male member of this select group.

Nominations for the 80th Golden Globes will be revealed on Monday, December 12. The awards ceremony is set to air on NBC and stream on Peacock on Tuesday, January 10.

PREDICT the 2023 SAG Awards nominees through January 10

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions