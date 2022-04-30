Henry Winkler receives Israel Film Festival Career Achievement Award: ‘Film takes us to places we could never go’

Emmy winner Henry Winkler was honored at the 35th Israel Film Festival luncheon on Friday, April 29. The “Barry” star received the IFF Career Achievement Award at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles. Mark Feuerstein, who played Winkler’s son on the USA series “Royal Pains” from 2009 to 2016, bestowed the honor to his TV dad. The two are pictured above on the red carpet for Friday’s event.

“I am very happy that you thought of me,” Winkler told the audience of festival organizers, sponsors and invited guests. “Film takes us to places we could never go. It creates a life that you dream about. It shows us how the world is living. To be an artist is to hold a mirror up to the world in order to give them a view of who we are as a community. And may there be peace.”

SEE 35th Israel Film Festival in Los Angeles unveils hybrid in-person and online screening line-up

A video tribute to Winkler’s career was shown prior to his acceptance speech, showcasing decades of his work in the entertainment industry. The honoree then showed personal home videos of his trip to Israel, drawing laughter from the audience as we watched him ride a camel through a parking lot. Notable guests at Winkler’s table included Anson Williams and Don Most, who starred as Potsie Weber and Ralph Malph on “Happy Days.”

Real estate investor and philanthropist David Wiener received the 2022 IFF Humanitarian Award. “David Wiener’s international philanthropic endeavors and support of the state of Israel is unparalleled,” IFF founder and executive director Meir Fenigstein noted. Wiener was born in Lodz, Poland, the second youngest of nine children. In 1939, Nazi Germany invaded Poland. That November, the German army burned the main synagogue, which was a devastating blow to the Wiener family and David never saw his parents again. He miraculously survived several Nazi concentration camps, including Auschwitz-Birkenau. After liberation, he discovered that only one brother survived. Wiener rebuilt his life in the United States and he became a real estate investor and philanthropist, developing in excess of 1,000,000 square feet of shopping centers and multifamily projects. He has been a major supporter of the Israel Film Festival for over two decades.

Avi Nesher’s acclaimed film “Image of Victory” will premiere during the opening night IFF gala on May 5th at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills. That evening the film’s producer, Ehud Bleiberg, will receive the 2022 IFF Cinematic Achievement Award.”Ehud Bleiberg has created an indelible mark as one of Israel’s best and most prolific producers,” Fenigstein remarked.

“Image of Victory” is considered Israel’s largest budget film to date. Inspired by true events in 1948, Hassanin, an Egyptian filmmaker, is tasked with documenting a raid on the isolated kibbutz Nitzanim. When the kibbutz learns of the impending army raid, Mira, a young but valiant mother, is forced to reckon with the true cost of war and make an impossible choice.

All film tickets are available for sale on the festival website. Festival screenings will show at the Lumiere Cinema’s Music Hall Theater (Beverly Hills) and the Laemmle Town Center 5 (Encino). Connect with the 35th Israel Film Festival on Facebook (The Israel Film Festival), Instagram @IsraelFilmFestival, and Twitter @IsraelFilmFest for festival news and highlights, and join the conversation with #IsraelFilmFestival.

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions