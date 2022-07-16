‘Hill Street Blues’ made Emmys history 40 years ago

Emmy voters certainly didn’t spread the wealth around with the 2022 nominations. Five of the seven supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie went to HBO’s “The White Lotus.” Four of the six guest actor in a drama series noms were nabbed by HBO’s “Succession.” And HBO Max’s “Hacks” scored four of the six guest actress in a comedy series nominations.

But multiple nominations in one category isn’t anything new in the Emmy universe. In fact, Emmy history was made 40 years ago when NBC’s landmark police procedural drama “Hill Street Blues” earned all five nominations for supporting actor in a drama series. Michael Conrad won his second consecutive Emmy as Sgt. Phil Esterhaus, who would end the morning roll call meetings with “Let’s be careful out there.” Conrad faced competition from the series’ Taurean Blacque, Charles Haid, Michael Warren and Bruce Weitz. Conrad, who died in 1983, earned two more nominations in the category including one posthumously.

“Hill St. Blues” was the show to beat walking into the 34th annual Emmy Awards on Sept. 18, 1982 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium and telecast on ABC with hosts John Forsythe and Marlo Thomas. The series had earned a then historical 16 nominations including nine for acting. Previously, “Playhouse 90” held the record with 14 nominations in 1959.

“Hill St. Blues” tied with NBC’s “Fame” with the most wins at the ceremony Besides Conrad’s, the series took home three more consecutive Emmys for drama series, Daniel J. Travanti for lead actor and writing. During its seven-year run on NBC, the series earned 98 nominations winning 26 Emmys.

After eight seasons on ABC, “Barney Miller” finally won comedy series in its final year. The police station laffer beat out NBC’s short-lived “Love, Sidney”; CBS” “WKRP in Cincinnati” and “MASH”; and ABC’s “Taxi.”

Outstanding drama special went to “A Woman Called Golda,” the syndicated biographical drama about Israeli prime minister Golda Meir. And Ingrid Bergman, who had died that Aug. 29th of cancer, won outstanding lead actress in a limited series or special.

Competition was strong for outstanding limited series with the PBS’ acclaimed “Brideshead Revisited,” “Oppenheimer,” “Flickers” and “A Town Like Alice” in contention with NBC’s miscast and bloated “Marco Polo.” For some cringeworthy reason, the Emmy voters chose bloat over the British.

Alan Alda won lead actor as Hawkeye in a comedy series for “MASH.” It was his second win in that category. Alda also won Emmys for directing the classic comedy series in 1977 and writing in 1979. Carol Kane received lead actress in a comedy series as Simka on “Taxi.” Michael Learned earned an Emmy for lead actress in a drama series for CBS’ “Nurse,” which had been cancelled that spring after two seasons. Learned had previously won three Emmy in this category for CBS’ “The Waltons.”

The legendary Mickey Rooney received his only competitive Emmy for lead actor in a limited series or special for CBS “Bill.” Two years later, the veteran actor received an Emmy nomination for the sequel. “Bill on His On.” The drama, inspired by a true story, also received the honor for outstanding writing for a limited series or special for Corey Blechman and Barry Morrow.

Christopher Lloyd as Rev. Jim earned the Emmy for supporting actor in a comedy series for “Taxi.” He would also win in this category the following year. Loretta Swit won her second Emmy as Hot Lips on “MASH,” and Nancy Marchand picked up her fourth Emmy for supporting actress in a drama series as Margaret Pynchon on CBS’ “Lou Grant.”

Laurence Olivier won his fourth Emmy for supporting actor in a limited series or special for “Brideshead Revisited,” while Penny Fuller earned supporting actress in a limited series or special for ABC’s “The Elephant Man.”

And NBC’s “SCTV” received the Emmy for outstanding writing in a variety or musical program.

