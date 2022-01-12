8 SAG Awards film nomination surprises: Ben Affleck, Cate Blanchett, ‘House of Gucci’ cast …

Gold Derby readers were mostly right about the SAG Awards nominations on the film side, accurately predicting 17 out of 25 total nominees in five categories (we weren’t predicting the stunt ensemble award in the nominations round). Yet, as always, there were some curveballs in the mix, even if we saw most of the surprise inclusions as potential contenders. Check out the complete list of nominees here.

SEE ‘House of Gucci’ and ‘The Power of the Dog’ lead SAG Awards nominations for film with 3 apiece

SHOCKER

This contender was nominated despite being a 100/1 long shot in our racetrack odds.

Best Supporting Actress

Cate Blanchett, “Nightmare Alley”

Best Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”

CLOSE CALLS

We knew they had a shot, but they weren’t among our top five predicted contenders.

Cast

“King Richard”

“House of Gucci”

Best Actress

Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”

Best Actor

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Best Actress

Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Best Supporting Actor

Bradley Cooper, “Licorice Pizza”

