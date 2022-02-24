‘House of Gucci’ must defy SAG Awards history to snag the ensemble prize

One of the most open races at the Screen Actors Guild Awards is the top prize for film ensemble. The wide-ranging category features the casts of “Belfast,” “CODA,” “Don’t Look Up,” “House of Gucci” and “King Richard,” which also happens to be the order from top to bottom in our odds. It’s so up in the air that all five of them have at least one Expert pick to prevail, with “House of Gucci” boasting two. If the high-fashion crime drama pulls it off, it’ll be just the second SAG ensemble winner not to be nominated for the Best Picture Oscar.

Thus far, the only film with this dubious honor is “The Birdcage” (1996), which nabbed the ensemble award in the second year of the category’s existence (it was not awarded at the first SAG Awards ceremony). The Mike Nichols comedy defeated “The English Patient,” “Marvin’s Room,” “Shine” and “Sling Blade.” Of these, only “The English Patient” and “Shine” were nominated for Best Picture, with the former winning, in a field of five that included “Fargo,” “Jerry Maguire” and “Secrets & Lies.” Since then, every SAG Award ensemble champ has been nominated for Best Picture. In recent years, we’ve seen the opposite trend occur: Best Picture winners that were not nominated for ensemble — “The Shape of Water” (2017), “Green Book” (2018) and “Nomadland” (2020) have joined the club whose previous member was only “Braveheart” (1995), which was snubbed by the SAG Awards entirely.

SEE SAG Awards nominee profile: ‘House of Gucci’s’ Jared Leto has designs on a record-tying win

“House of Gucci” is in a different boat than “The Birdcage.” It’s competing in the preferential era and the Oscars returned to a solid 10 nominees for Best Picture this year, so it had greater chances of making the cut. Alas, it did not — and was not expected to, having been in 15th place — but all four of its ensemble rivals did. “Gucci” underperformed drastically at the Oscars, netting only one nomination, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and its SAG-nominated stars Lady Gaga and Jared Leto were snubbed — the former after being the only Best Actress hopeful to hit every major precursor.

However, “Gucci” basically maxed out at the SAG Awards. It co-leads the film nominees with three bids alongside 12-time Oscar nominee “The Power of the Dog.” The Best Picture frontrunner earned three individual bids for Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee but was MIA in the ensemble category, a development that wasn’t totally surprising given the nature and style of the Western. The other four ensemble nominees underperformed in some way, which is partly why this race feels so unpredictable as four of the top five Best Picture players — “The Power of the Dog,” “West Side Story,” “Dune” and “Licorice Pizza” — were snubbed for cast. Widely expected to score double supporting actor bids for Ciaran Hinds and Jamie Dornan, “Belfast” missed for both. “CODA” met expectations with a supporting actor mention for Troy Kotsur, but it didn’t demonstrate any additional strength with, say, a nomination for Marlee Matlin in supporting actress, a category that provided a few surprises. “Don’t Look Up” didn’t get any individual acting nominations for its A-list cast. And “King Richard” failed to appear in supporting actress for Aunjanue Ellis, someone whom many thought would win the award.

Another checkmark in the “pros” column for “Gucci” is that it was a box office success, which could go a long way with a populist group like SAG-AFTRA. Between this, the three noms and a starry ensemble, it looks tailor-made (#sorrynotsorry) for a win on paper. But, again, it’s the only nominee to miss Best Picture and has just one (1) Oscar nomination total. And with SAG voting continuing for two-plus weeks after Oscar nominations came out — it closes Friday, Feb. 25, two days before the ceremony — will voters be influenced by “Gucci’s” suboptimal Oscar showing? We’ve seen individual Oscar snubbees triumph at SAG recently — Idris Elba for 2015’s “Beasts of No Nation” and Emily Blunt for 2018’s “A Quiet Place” — but none in ensemble in 25 years. But with “Braveheart” getting some company now on the flip side, maybe it’s time for “The Birdcage” to open its doors to “House of Gucci.”

PREDICT the 2022 SAG Awards winners until Feb. 27

SAG Awards odds for Best Film Ensemble Who will win?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?