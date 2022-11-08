‘House of the Dragon’ cast category submissions for awards shows: Who’s lead? Who’s supporting? [EXCLUSIVE]

One of the big question marks heading into this winter awards season was where the various cast members of HBO’s ratings juggernaut “House of the Dragon” would eventually fall in terms of lead vs. supporting. While the cast category submissions don’t really matter for the SAG Awards (remember, that guild combines leads and supportings on the television side), they are of utmost importance for the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, plus next year’s Emmys.

Gold Derby has learned exclusively that HBO has submitted one lead actor for contention, Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, as well as one lead actress, Emma D’Arcy as the adult Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. Obviously, Viserys the Peaceful and his loving daughter are the heart and soul of “House of the Dragon,” as the show’s drama kicks off as soon as he names Rhaenyra the heir to the Iron Throne.

Five supporting actors have been submitted for awards recognition: Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Matthew Needham as Lord Larys Strong, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen and Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon.

And the network has put forth five supporting actresses as well: Milly Alcock as young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Emily Carey as young Alicent Hightower, Olivia Cooke as adult Alicent Hightower and Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria.

“House of the Dragon” is a prequel series that’s set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones.” Season 1 aired from August 21 to October 23 and set the water cooler on dragonfire with its breathtaking production values, unexpected twists and mind-blowing time jumps. Ryan Condal and George R. R. Martin created the spin-off series for HBO, which is based on Martin’s book “Fire & Blood.”

Here is the complete list of “House of the Dragon” cast category submissions for the upcoming winter awards shows:

Lead Actor: Paddy Considine

Lead Actress: Emma D’Arcy

Supporting Actor: Fabien Frankel, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Needham, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint

Supporting Actress: Milly Alcock, Eve Best, Emily Carey, Olivia Cooke, Sonoya Mizuno

