Get to know all 29 ‘House of the Dragon’ characters before the series premiere

Ahead of its August 21 series premiere, HBO is being extra gracious with sharing information on all 29 of the “House of the Dragon” characters and cast members. Led by Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, this “Game of Thrones” prequel series is sure to set the internet (and the Emmys) on dragonfire with its breathtaking production values. If you haven’t seen the video trailer yet, watch it below and then be sure to read through all of the detailed character descriptions. (Scroll through our gallery above for photos.)

“History does not remember blood. It remembers names.” That’s the official tagline of the show set approximately 200 years before the events of HBO’s megahit “Game of Thrones.” With 59 Emmys, “GoT” is in the record books for winning the most Emmy Awards ever for a drama series. Will “House of the Dragon” follow in its giant-sized footsteps?

The new story chronicles the members of the House Targaryen before their bloody civil war. “Game of Thrones” book series author George R. R. Martin receives a “created by” credit for “House of the Dragon” alongside Ryan J. Condal. These 10 hour-long episodes began filming in April 2021 in the United Kingdom.

STARRING:

Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal. A warm, kind, and decent man, Viserys only wishes to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy. But good men do not necessarily make for great kings.

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne. A peerless warrior and a dragonrider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air…

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms. She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen.

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king’s first-born child, she is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything… but she was not born a man.

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, “The Sea Snake.” Lord of House Velaryon, a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen. As “The Sea Snake,” the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros, Lord Corlys built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and that claims the largest navy in the world.

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, a dragonrider and wife to Lord Corlys Velaryon, “The Queen Who Never Was” was passed over as heir to the throne at the Great Council because the realm favored her cousin, Viserys, simply for being male.

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, of Dornish descent, the common-born son of the steward to the Lord of Blackhaven. Cole has no claim to land or titles; all he has to his name is his honor and his preternatural skill with a sword.

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, who came to Westeros with nothing, sold more times than she can recall. She could have wilted… but instead she rose to become the most trusted — and most unlikely — ally of Prince Daemon Targaryen, the heir to the throne.

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower. The Hand of the King, Ser Otto loyally and faithfully serves both his king and his realm. As the Hand sees it, the greatest threat to the realm is the king’s brother, Daemon, and his position as heir to the throne.

ADDITIONAL CAST (in alphabetical order):

Milly Alcock as Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. She’s the king’s first-born child, of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything… but she was not born a man.

Bethany Antonia as Baela Targaryen, eldest daughter of Laena Velaryon and rider of the young dragon Moondancer.

Phoebe Campbell as Rhaena Targaryen, second daughter of Lady Laena and sister to Baela.

Emily Carey as Young Alicent Hightower, the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms. Alicent was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen.

Harry Collett as Jacaerys Velaryon, eldest son of Rhaenyra Targaryen.

Ryan Corr as Ser Harwin ‘Breakbones’ Strong. ‘Breakbones’, Harwin is said to be the strongest man in the Seven Kingdoms. Ser Harwin is the eldest son to Master of Laws Lyonel Strong and heir to Harrenhal.

Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon Targaryen, first-born son of King Viserys.

Jefferson Hall as Tyland Lannister, a crafty and calculating politician, twin to Lord Jason Lannister.

Jefferson Hall as Lord Jason Lannister, the Lord of Casterly Rock and twin to Ser Tyland Lannister.

David Horovitch as Grand Maester Mellos, a voice of reason and trusted advisor to King Viserys.

Wil Johnson as Ser Vaemond Velaryon, younger brother to Coryls Velaryon and commander in the Velaryon navy.

John Macmillan as Ser Laenor Velaryon, son of Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen.

Graham McTavish as Ser Harrold Westerling, who has served in the Kingsguard since the days of King Jaehaerys; he is a paragon of chivalry and honor.

Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen, second-born son of Viserys, nephew to Daemon, and half-brother to Rhaenyra.

Theo Nate as Ser Laenor Velaryon, son of Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen.

Matthew Needham as Larys Strong, younger son of Master of Laws Lyonel Strong, brought to court by his father.

Bill Paterson as Lord Lyman Beesbury, Lord of Honeyholt and Master of Coin on King Viserys’s small council.

Phia Saban as Helaena Targaryen, second-born daughter of Viserys, sister to Aegon and Aemond, half-sister to Rhaenyra.

Gavin Spokes as Lord Lyonel Strong, Master of Laws to King Viserys and Lord of Harrenhal.

Savannah Steyn as Lady Laena Velayron, daughter of Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen.

