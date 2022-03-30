‘House of the Dragon,’ the ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel, finally gets a release date from HBO

“House of the Dragon,” the long-awaited “Game of Thrones” prequel series, will debut on HBO and HBO Max this summer.

On Wednesday, HBO announced that “House of the Dragon” is set to premiere on August 21, 2022. That means the highly anticipated show will arrive just days before Amazon debuts its lavish fantasy adaption, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.”

Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” HBO has said “House of the Dragon” is “set 200 years before the events of ‘Game of Thrones,’ tells the story of House Targaryen.”

The show’s cast includes Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans.

The last time audiences were able to journey into the treacherous continent of Westeros was on May 19, 2019, when David Benioff and D.B. Weiss’ “Game of Thrones” series finale aired on HBO.

At the Emmys, “Game of Thrones” is one of the most decorated television shows of all time and it won four Best Drama Series awards during its run. The new series will be eligible to compete at the 2023 Emmy Awards.

