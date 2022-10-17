‘House of the Dragon’ bosses explain why Rhaenys didn’t just kill everyone with her dragon (yes, there’s a reason)

If you’re like me, you jumped up during the final scene of “House of the Dragon” Episode 9 with your hand over your mouth, eyes bulging over what you were witnessing. Was Rhaenys (Eve Best) really going to use her dragon Meraxes to kill the new illegitimate King Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) and the people who orchestrated his power grab: Queen Mother Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), Hand of the King Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), King Lord Commander of the Kingsguard Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel), etc.? It would have been a scene to rival the iconic Red Wedding from “Game of Thrones” in terms of character deaths, and yet, Rhaenys left them all alive with merely foul-smelling dragon breath as a punishment. Why?

“Her moral standpoint becomes the reason for inaction rather than action,” explains “House of the Dragon” showrunner/director Miguel Sapochnik in a behind-the-scenes video for HBO. He previously won two Emmys for parent series “Game of Thrones,” for directing the episode “Battle of the Bastards” in 2016 and producing the final season in 2019.

Sapochnik adds, “We really wanted to make sure that there was meat on her character. Rhaenys was not passive and it felt this was an incredibly valuable moment to, rather than have her just bear witness to something, be able to take part in it.” Remember, Rhaenys has long been at odds with the royal patriarchy because she was originally supposed to be named Queen decades earlier, but was passed over because of her sex.

Fellow showrunner/writer Ryan Condal also gives his take on Rhaenys’s big decision to leave the usurpers intact. “Rhaenys, the Queen Who Never Was, she’s a triumphal dragon rider. We wanted a triumphal moment for her at the end of the season,” he begins. “She knows if she sets fire to that dais, she ends any possibility of war, and probably sets peace throughout the realm, but I think probably doesn’t want to be responsible for doing that to another mother.”

Condal acknowledges Rhaenys makes a “complex choice” and one that “people might dispute or have a problem with” on social media. (Hmm — what do YOU think, dear reader?) The producer declares, “We see her busting out and being the one that’s going to take the news to Dragonstone of the coup and of Rhaenyra’s throne being stolen. And it was a great heroic moment for her character.”

Speaking of Dragonstone, that is where Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and all of their children are currently residing, completely unaware of the drama that’s been happening at King’s Landing since the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) at the end of Episode 8. With Rhaenys now on her way (on dragonback, of course) to give them all the devastating news, it’s sure to drive the narrative for next week’s highly anticipated season finale.

“House of the Dragon” is a prequel to “Game of Thrones” that is set two centuries in the past. During the course of Season 1, we see the story of the Targaryen family as they struggle to retain their royal line over multiple years (and several cast changes). Condal co-created the show with “GoT” author George R. R. Martin.

