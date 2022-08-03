Here’s how YOU can vote for the ‘America’s Got Talent’ Wildcard

At end of the August 2 episode of “America’s Got Talent,” the judges narrowed down the number of contestants competing in the live shows to 54. There is actually room for one more act, but they couldn’t decide on who should take that 55th position. That’s where you come in, America. For the second summer in a row, viewers at home have the power to choose a wildcard that gets to perform on the live shows. The four eligible contestants (chosen by the judges) are: singer Ben Waites, singer Debbii Dawson, sword swallower Auzzy Blood and comedian Jordan Conley.

Here’s how to for the “America’s Got Talent” wildcard. Visit the “AGT” official app or nbc.com/agtvote right now and cast up to 10 votes per voting method. U.S. residents are eligible to vote as long as they are older than age 13. You have until Friday, August 5 at 4:00 a.m. PT/7:00 a.m. ET to make your voice heard. The winner of America’s vote will be announced at a later date. The judges are Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara.

If you need a refresher on any of the four acts in contention, you can re-watch their “AGT” audition videos below. Also check out what Gold Derby’s “America’s Got Talent” expert Vincent Mandile had to say about each of them in his rankings:

Ben Waites: The most inspirational act of the night by far was Ben Waites. It also helps that he is super likable and just seems like the type of person that would be a great neighbor. He has a very Fred Rogers vibe to him, which is great since I grew up watching him as a kid and that calming energy is always welcome in this world. His voice is great and he chose a song that was perfect for his voice, which was icing on the cake. Social media loved the audition as much as the judges, especially Twitter.

Debbii Dawson: Debbii has a great voice but there were some obvious nerves. Simon’s badgering was actually pretty annoying too. Vocally, she is very reminiscent of Stevie Nicks. This was a great audition that the judges and social media loved equally. Color me surprised since I was not expecting that song choice at all. Can we just leave her parents alone now? Please.

Auzzy Blood: Acts like this tend to freak me out, but Auzzy Blood does not despite doing some terrifyingly disgusting tricks. He woke up and said, “Let’s do pushups with a sword in my mouth,” then decided to use a Xena-like sword right after that. That would be usually be my breaking point and a hard pass, but then he did that last trick, which was something so off the wall crazy that I was just wowed. Also, kudos to Howie for his participation.

Jordan Conley: Jordan was easily the best stand-up comedian of the night. That’s the good news, considering that he has an infectious personality and no lack of energy. Some of the jokes may not have worked for me, but overall the judges and social media loved him. Color me curious to see how far he advances in the competition.