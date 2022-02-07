The biggest moment of awards season thus far has finally arrived: the 2022 Oscar nominations are being announced today, Tuesday, February 8, 2022, live from Los Angeles. Emmy winner Leslie Jordan and Emmy Award nominee Tracee Ellis Ross will host the nominations announcement for the 94th Oscars, reading off nominees in all 23 categories including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress. Here’s how to watch the 2022 Oscar nominations online live stream and everything else to know about the 2022 Academy Awards nominations announcement.

How to watch the 2022 Oscar nominations online

The 2022 Oscar nominations announcement will be live-streamed online via the Oscars website, accessible at both Oscar.com and Oscars.org. In addition to the academy’s main site, the nominations will stream live online via Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube – and readers of this very article can stream the nominations below.

How to watch the 2022 Oscar nominations on TV

Those awards aficionados who would prefer to watch the Oscar nominations unfold on linear television can do so by tuning in to ABC beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT on February 8, 2022. The Oscar nominations announcement is being broadcast as part of “Good Morning America,” the popular ABC morning show.

What is the order of the 2022 Oscar nominations?

While the academy has not released the specific order of nominees – although as is custom, the nominees for Best Picture will be announced last – the organization has revealed which categories will be announced online-only at 8:18 a.m. ET/5:18 a.m. PT prior to the nationally televised nominations at the bottom of the hour. The grouping of nominees is as follows:

8:18 a.m. ET/5:18 a.m. PT

(Not listed in order of presentation and subject to change)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Actress in a Supporting Role

Animated Short Film

Costume Design

Live-Action Short Film

Music (Original Score)

Sound

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Writing (Original Screenplay)

8:31 a.m. ET/5:31 a.m. PT

(Not listed in order of presentation and subject to change)

Actor in a Leading Role

Actress in a Leading Role

Animated Feature Film

Best Picture

Cinematography

Directing

Documentary Feature

Documentary Short Subject

Film Editing

International Feature Film

Makeup and Hairstyling

Music (Original Song)

Production Design

Visual Effects

What movies are nominated for 2022 Oscars?

That question will be answered by Tuesday’s nominations announcement. But the favorites this year include Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog” (a top contender in Best Picture and Best Director for Jane Campion), Focus Features’s “Belfast” (a favorite in Best Picture and Best Director for Kenneth Branagh), 20th Century Studios’ “West Side Story” (an expected contender in Best Picture and Best Director for Steven Spielberg), and Warner Bros.’ “Dune” (a player in numerous below-the-line categories, as well as Best Picture and Best Director for Denis Villeneuve). Actors considered favorites for a nomination include Will Smith (“King Richard”), Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”), Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”), and Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”).

When are the Oscars?

Now that the nominations announcement has arrived, it’s time to turn our eyes toward the actual 94th Oscars ceremony. The 2022 Oscars are set to take place on March 27, 2022. Voting for this year’s winners starts Thursday, March 17, 2022, and ends Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

