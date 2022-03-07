How to watch ACM Awards

The Academy of Country Music Awards are holding their 57th annual event tonight, March 7. These annual awards celebrate the best in the country music industry from the past year (check out the list of nominees) in addition to featuring multiple performances by the genre’s biggest names. But how can you watch the event?

If you’re looking for the show on TV, tonight, think again. The awards have aired on broadcast television for most of its run: on ABC from 1972 to 1978, on NBC from 1979 to 1997, and on CBS from 1998 to 2021. This time, however, the ACMs are trying something new. The live show will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime starting at 8:00pm Eastern/7:00pm Central/5:00pm Pacific. The two-hour event will be hosted by Dolly Parton along with co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett, and it will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Performers at the ACMs include BRELAND and Thomas Rhett (“Praise The Lord”), Brothers Osborne (“Skeletons”), Brittney Spencer and Brothers Osborne (“These Boots Are Made for Walkin’”), Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (“Never Wanted to Be That Girl”), Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton (“Watch You Burn”), Chris Young (“Raised on Country”), Chris Young featuring Mitchell Tenpenny (“At the End of a Bar”), Dolly Parton featuring Kelsea Ballerini (“Big Dreams and Faded Jeans”), Eric Church, Gabby Barrett (“Let’s Go to Vegas,” “I Hope You Dance”), Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen (“Viva Las Vegas,” “Down Home”), Jordan Davis (“Buy Dirt,” feat. Luke Bryan), Kane Brown (“Leave You Alone”), Kelly Clarkson (“I Will Always Love You”), Lady A (“What a Song Can Do”), Luke Bryan (“Up”), Maren Morris (“Circles Around This Town”), Parmalee and Blanco Brown featuring Brooke Eden (“Just the Way”), Thomas Rhett (“Slow Down Summer”), and Walker Hayes (“AA” and “Fancy Like”).

Chris Young leads the nominations with seven including Album of the Year for “Famous Friends.” Walker Hayes, Miranda Lambert, and Chris Stapleton follow close behind with five apiece. Lambert and Stapleton are nominated for Entertainer of the Year against Eric Church, Luke Combs, and Carrie Underwood. What are you most looking forward to at tonight’s show?

