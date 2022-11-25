The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is a perfect time for family gatherings, both in real life and in the movies. So perhaps Focus Features couldn’t have picked a better month to debut “Armageddon Time,” James Gray’s autobiographical drama about his childhood, to home viewers via on-demand providers. Here’s how to watch “Armageddon Time” online.

How to watch “Armageddon Time” online

“Armageddon Time” – about a young boy growing up in Queens, New York, during the early 1980s – is available via digital providers like Amazon, Apple iTunes, Vudu, and Google Play to rent or purchase. The movie, which costars Jeremy Strong and Anne Hathaway, costs $19.99 to rent or $24.99 to purchase.

Is “Armageddon Time” out in movie theaters?

Yes, though in a smaller capacity than when it was released nationwide in early November. The film – which like many other awards season titles has struggled to find mainstream box office success – is out in more than 100 theaters around the country at the moment, a steep drop from the 1,000 theaters it played in during its wide release starting November 4. All told, “Armageddon Time” has grossed under $2 million at the domestic box office.

Is “Armageddon Time” streaming?

Not yet. But like other Focus Features titles, including “Downton Abbey: A New Era” and “The Northman,” it’s expected that “Armageddon Time” will stream as an exclusive to Peacock in the near future. Focus is owned by NBCUniversal, a division of Comcast.

Will “Armageddon Time” get any Oscar nominations?

Though an underdog based on the odds, “Armageddon Time” could factor into the awards race in the Best Original Screenplay category for Gray and Best Supporting Actor for Strong.

