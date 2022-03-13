Awards season rolls on with the 2022 Critics Choice Awards. The 27th annual ceremony – where members of the Critics Choice Association bestow top honors of the best of the past year in film and television – takes place on Sunday, March 13 beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Here’s everything to know about how to watch the 2022 Critics Choice Awards

Where can I watch the Critics Choice Awards?

The 2022 Critics Choice Awards will air simultaneously on The CW and TBS beginning at 7 p.m. ET. The show is broadly tape-delayed in West Coast markets, except for its home base of Los Angeles. As Deadline reported, KTLA will air the 2022 Critics Choice Awards live in Los Angeles beginning at 4 p.m. PT.

Where can I watch the Critics Choice Awards online?

Cable subscribers can watch the Critics Choice Awards online through the TBS and The CW websites. But those who have cut the cord, so to speak, on their cable providers will also be able to watch the 2022 Critics Choice Awards online or through their smart televisions. The show is available to subscribers of Hulu + Live, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Are the Critics Choice Awards streaming online?

Yes, but unfortunately not for everyone. Subscribers of the above services will be able to stream the Critics Choice Awards online?

When are the 2022 Critics Choice Awards?

The 2022 Critics Choice Awards ceremony starts at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Where are the 2022 Critics Choice Awards being held?

Originally set to take place on January 9, 2022, the 2022 Critics Choice Awards ceremony was delayed until March 13, 2022 due to rising coronavirus cases caused by the omicron variant of the disease. As a result, the Critics Choice Awards ended up sharing its ceremony date with the BAFTA Awards, which are being held on Sunday, March 13, 2022 as well. To account for nominees at both shows who are already attending the BAFTA Awards, the Critics Choice Awards organizers revealed their show would take place in both Los Angeles and London. As Deadline reported, “The Los Angeles ceremony will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, while stars in London will gather at the Savoy Hotel for a late-night soiree that will reportedly be an integral part of the live telecast.”

Who is nominated for Critics Choice Awards this year?

On the film side, “West Side Story” and “Belfast” led all films with 11 nominations including Best Picture. “The Power of the Dog” and “Dune” each had 10 nominations. The full list of film nominees can be found here. On television, “Succession” had eight nominations to lead all shows. The full list of television nominees can be found here.

