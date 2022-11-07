Now even Miss Flo can watch “Don’t Worry Darling” from the comfort of her own home. The twisty science-fiction drama from director Olivia Wilde is available now on HBO Max, meaning anyone who missed “Don’t Worry Darling” in theaters back in September can now stream the movie that launched countless tabloid articles and snarky tweets. Here’s how to watch “Don’t Worry Darling.”

How do I watch “Don’t Worry Darling”?

Starting on November 7, 2022, “Don’t Worry Darling” is available to all HBO Max subscribers. In addition to streaming on HBO Max, “Don’t Worry Darling” is available to rent or own through Amazon, Vudu, and other digital platforms. As of November 7, “Don’t Worry Darling” costs $19.99 to rent and $24.99 to purchase as a digital product. The film is out on physical media, including a 4K Blu-ray release, on November 29.

What streaming service will “Don’t Worry Darling” be on?

The only streaming service that will offer “Don’t Worry Darling” to its subscribers is HBO Max.

Is “Don’t Worry Darling” going to be on Netflix?

No, “Don’t Worry Darling” won’t stream on Netflix.

What is the plot of “Don’t Worry Darling”?

Here’s the official plot summary: “A 1950s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company could be hiding disturbing secrets.”

But the movie, which stars Florence Pugh as the ostensible housewife and Harry Styles as her husband, has a lot more going on under the surface. In speaking about the project before its release, Wilde referenced classic movies like “The Matrix,” “The Truman Show,” and “Inception” as touchstones for “Don’t Worry Darling.” Those movies, which all focus on shifting and often false realities, provide some sense of where “Don’t Worry Darling” will end up by its third act.

What happened on the set of “Don’t Worry Darling”?

As mentioned, Wilde’s movie was the topic of much tabloid speculation – especially after she split from her longtime partner Jason Sudeikis and began a relationship with Styles. In the weeks leading to the film’s September release, Pugh stayed mum about the project and barely participated in the press cycle. Her silence and rumors of an alleged rift between Pugh and Wilde reached a fever pitch on the day of release when Vulture published a report that claimed the pair had a “blowout argument” during production. That rumor was denied, however, by numerous “Don’t Worry Darling” crew members.

Later, a month after the film’s release, Wilde spoke at an event for the Elle magazine Women in Power issue and addressed the pressures women face in Hollywood by alluding to the “Don’t Worry Darling” gossip and press tour.

“In some ways, the challenges are all a part of it, right? Real badges of honor, par for the course. Let’s face it: You are not a woman in Hollywood until you’ve begged to be placed into a medically induced coma until your press tour is finished. Until then, you are just a woman residing in or around the Hollywood area,” she joked.

Who is in “Don’t Worry Darling”?

Pugh and Styles are joined in the cast by Chris Pine, Nick Kroll, Kiki Layne, and Gemma Chan. Wilde also plays a supporting role, the best friend to Pugh’s character.

