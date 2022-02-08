The most acclaimed international film of 2021 was undoubtedly “Drive My Car.” Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi and distributed in the United States by Janus Film, the drama won numerous major critical prizes last year, including Best Picture honors from the New York Film Critics Circle, Los Angeles Film Critics Association, and National Society of Film Critics. As a result, “Drive My Car” became one of only six films to ever sweep that trio of critics’ group, joining “Goodfellas,” “Schindler’s List,” “L.A. Confidential,” “The Social Network,” and “The Hurt Locker.” With Hamaguchi’s film having earned multiple Oscar nominations at the 94th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Feature, and Best Adapted Screenplay, here’s how to watch “Drive My Car.”

Is Drive My Car on Netflix?

No, “Drive My Car” is not streaming on Netflix.

Is Drive My Car on HBO Max?

No, “Drive My Car” is not streaming on HBO Max.

Where is Drive My Car streaming?

“Drive My Car” is not streaming on any platforms as of right now and is not available to rent either.

How can I watch Drive My Car?

At the moment, “Drive My Car” is only playing in theaters. There is a full list of theaters playing “Drive My Car” on the film’s website, but note that in addition to major cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, San Francisco, and Detroit, as well as Washington DC, “Drive My Car” is also out in smaller cities such as Bend, Oregon, and Trumbull, Connecticut.

Is Drive My Car playing near me?

With screenings in 115 theaters around the country as of February 4, 2022 – and additional venues to come throughout February and March – “Drive My Car” is likely playing in a U.S. theater near you. To find out where “Drive My Car” is available, head to the film’s website.

Where can I get tickets to see Drive My Car?

In addition to the usual online ticket buying options like Fandango, the “Drive My Car” website offers a comprehensive breakdown of where to buy “Drive My Car” tickets online.

What’s Drive My Car about?

Per Janus Films, “Two years after his wife’s unexpected death, Yusuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima), a renowned stage actor and director, receives an offer to direct a production of Uncle Vanya at a theater festival in Hiroshima. There, he meets Misaki Watari (Toko Miura), a taciturn young woman assigned by the festival to chauffeur him in his beloved red Saab 900. As the production’s premiere approaches, tensions mount amongst the cast and crew, not least between Yusuke and Koji Takatsuki, a handsome TV star who shares an unwelcome connection to Yusuke’s late wife. Forced to confront painful truths raised from his past, Yusuke begins – with the help of his driver – to face the haunting mysteries his wife left behind. Adapted from Haruki Murakami’s short story, Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car is a haunting road movie traveling a path of love, loss, acceptance, and peace.”

How long is Drive My Car?

“Drive My Car” is two hours and 59 minutes long including its credits.

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar nominees through February 8

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions