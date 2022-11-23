Three years ago, Lionsgate released Rian Johnson’s throwback mystery thriller “Knives Out” in theaters around the country, and a sleeper hit was born. The comedy whodunit, an original creation from the mind of the “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” filmmaker, grossed more than $41 million during its debut over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, en route to more than $311 million in worldwide ticket sales. Sequel plans would follow, but not in the traditionally expected fashion: Netflix agreed to make two additional films within the “Knives Out” universe, centered on Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) and new star-studded casts of potential suspects. The first of the two Netflix “Knives Out” movies is out now in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” But those hoping to watch “Glass Onion” right now can’t just open up the Netflix app. Here’s how to watch “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” right now.

How to watch “Glass Onion” online

Unfortunately for fans of watching things at home, “Glass Onion” is not available online. But the good news is that Netflix has released the film in theaters for one week, starting November 23. That special platform release includes major chains like AMC and Regal as well as specialty theaters like Alamo Drafthouse. While “Glass Onion” isn’t online right now, the film will become available on Netflix on December 23.

Is “Glass Onion” out in movie theaters?

Yes! “Glass Onion” is out in roughly 600 theaters nationwide. That’s a far cry from the traditional wide release footprint most movie studios would give a high-profile sequel, but a huge leap for Netflix compared to some of the streaming platform’s other titles like “Blonde,” “Bardo,” and “White Noise.” In many theaters, tickets for “Glass Onion” are already sold out around the Thanksgiving holiday, but it will remain in theaters until November 30 – at which time “Glass Onion” will be put on ice until its Netflix debut on December 23. For a full list of participating theaters and to get tickets, head here.

Is “Glass Onion” streaming?

Not yet, but “Glass Onion” will start streaming on Netflix starting on December 23. The film is a Netflix exclusive.

Will “Glass Onion” get any Oscar nominations?

The original “Knives Out” was recognized in the original screenplay category for Johnson – and it’s expected the sequel could provide Johnson with another writing nomination, albeit in the adapted screenplay category. But Netflix is bullish on the awards prospects for “Glass Onion” and it could factor into numerous races, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress for star Janelle Monae, Best Production Design, Best Score, Best Editing, and more.

