Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ finally gets its streaming release on Peacock: Here’s how and when to watch

Oscar-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele returned this year with the blockbuster science-fiction spectacle “Nope,” a thriller in the vein of “Jaws” and “Signs” that grossed more than $170 million worldwide. Now, with its physical media debut coming next week, Universal has revealed its streaming plans for Peele’s latest.

“Nope,” which is currently available to rent or buy on numerous platforms like Amazon and Vudu, will stream exclusively on Peacock starting November 18. In addition to the film, Peacock will host a behind-the-scenes documentary on the “Nope” production.

Starring Keke Palmer, Oscar-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya, and Steven Yeun, “Nope” is “a dark pop nightmare of uncanny science-fiction and complex social thriller that unpacks the seeds of violence, risk and opportunism that are inseparable from the romanticized history of the American West … and from show business itself,” according to Universal and Peacock. The film received strong reviews from critics with special mention of its technical achievements, including the cinematography from Oscar nominee Hoyte van Hoytema, the score from Michael Abels, and the editing from Nicholas Monsour. Peele’s script could also factor into the original screenplay race.

“Nope” comes to Peacock on November 18.

