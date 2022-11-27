One of the year’s critically acclaimed movies, Todd Field’s “TAR” is still in theaters at the moment. But for those who want to enjoy the Cate Blanchett awards contender from the comfort of their own homes over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and beyond, there is some good news: “TAR” is currently available via on-demand providers. Here’s how to watch “TAR” online.

How to watch “TAR” online

“TAR” is now available as a digital rental or purchase via providers such as Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, and iTunes. It costs $19.99 to rent via on-demand services and $24.99 to purchase.

Is “TAR” out in movie theaters?

“TAR” debuted on October 7 following its acclaimed festival run through Venice and Telluride. A Focus Features release, “TAR” was in as many as 1,000 theaters nationwide in early November. While that number has dipped significantly in recent weeks, the movie is still out in theatrical release over Thanksgiving weekend.

Is “TAR” streaming for free?

At this time, “TAR” is not available on any streaming services. It will likely eventually wind up on Peacock, however, where other Focus Features titles like “Vengeance” and “Downton Abbey: A New Era” are currently available. (Focus is owned by NBCUniversal, a division of Comcast.)

Will “TAR” get nominated for Best Picture?

According to our odds, “TAR” is in a prime position to land multiple Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Blanchett. She’s the current front-runner to win in the Oscar category, which would give her three Oscars (including two for Best Actress).

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions