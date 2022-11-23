‘Top Gun: Maverick’ finally gets a streaming date — here’s how and when to watch

On Tuesday, Paramount+ announced that this year’s smash hit action blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick” will be soaring onto its streaming platform in the United States, Canada, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, and previously announced markets – the United Kingdom and Latin America — on December 22, 2022.

The film, directed by Joseph Kosinski serves as a sequel to 1986’s “Top Gun” and follows Pete “Maverick” Mitchell who is forced to confront his past, all while training an ambitious group of younger Top Gun graduates, including the son of his deceased best friend, for a dangerous mission.

“Top Gun: Maverick” was a colossal box office success, grossing over $1.486 billion worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing film of 2022 so far. It was the second film released during the COVID-19 pandemic to gross $1 billion, and the highest-grossing film of star Tom Cruise’s career.

The film also starred Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer. It was produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, and David Ellison under the Skydance Media, Don Simpson/Jerry Bruckheimer Films production banners.

“Top Gun: Maverick” will arrive on Paramount+ on December 22, 2022. It is currently available for digital download and rental as well.

