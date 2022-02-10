Something’s coming, something good: Disney has finally revealed when Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” will start streaming. One day after the musical remake received seven 2022 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director for Spielberg, and Best Supporting Actress for star Ariana DeBose (who plays Anita in the film), Disney announced “West Side Story” will begin streaming on March 2. Here’s how to watch “West Side Story.”

Is West Side Story on Disney Plus?

“West Side Story” is streaming on Disney+ beginning March 2.

Is West Side Story streaming anywhere?

Not yet, but the musical starring Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort will begin streaming online on March 2.

Is West Side Story on HBO Max?

Yes and no. “West Side Story” (2021) comes to HBO Max beginning March 2. The original adaption of the musical, 1961’s “West Side Story” is available on HBO Max right now.

Is West Side Story on Netflix?

No, Spielberg’s version of “West Side Story” is not available on Netflix. The 1961 version is also not available to stream on the provider.

Where can I watch the original West Side Story?

The original version of “West Side Story” is streaming now on HBO Max. For those who don’t have a subscription to the service, “West Side Story” (1961) is available to rent via numerous providers, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube.

Does Netflix have West Side Story (1961)?

No, Netflix doesn’t have “West Side Story” (1961).

Is West Side Story still in theaters?

Yes. Spielberg’s “West Side Story” remains in roughly 800 theaters nationwide, including in all major cities. The film has grossed more than $64 million worldwide since its release last year.

How many Oscar nominations did West Side Story (2021) get?

The 2021 version of “West Side Story” received seven nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actress, Best Cinematography, Best Costumes, Best Sound, Best Production Design.

How many Academy Awards did the original West Side Story win?

The 1961 version of “West Side Story” was nominated for 11 Oscars and won 10, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Art Direction, Best Costume Design, Best Sound, Best Score.

