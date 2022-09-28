Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine in next ‘Deadpool’ movie

Ryan Reynolds dropped a bomb on a galaxy of dorks, geeks, and dweebs on Tuesday when he uploaded a goofy little video about the development of the latest “Deadpool” movie – and revealed Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine for the new project.

“Hey, Hugh, you wanna play Wolverine one more time?” Reynolds said in the clip, which was built on the premise that the Deadpool actor was having a tough time trying to figure out where to take the third film now that it’s officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Disney acquired Fox back in 2019.) Without stopping, Jackman grumbled back, “Yeah. Sure, Ryan.” With that, Whitney Houston is heard belting “I will always love you!” (With “Hugh” replacing “you” in the video subtitles.) After a graphic reading “Coming Hughn” (not so sure about that one) the Deadpool logo shows up with a Wolverine “snikt” slash, and the date: September 6, 2024.

The Wolverine character has always loomed large in Deadpool’s mind, and many of the fourth-wall-breaking jokes in the film series thus far have been about the adamantium-enhanced Canadian mutant.

While this teaser video shows Reynolds banging away at the script, in actuality it is original “Deadpool” writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick who have written the screenplay (Rheese and Wernick came back to the “Deadpool” family after Wendy Molyneux and Lizzy Molyneux-Loeglin, two sisters best known for working on “Bob’s Burgers,” had originally developed the third film.) Shawn Levy, who directed Reynolds in “Free Guy” and “The Adam Project,” and worked with Jackman in “Real Steel” will helm the film.

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

Hugh Jackman first appeared as Wolverine in Bryan Singer’s 2000 franchise-starter “X-Men,” which can stake a claim as the first modern superhero movie. In 2017 he starred in James Mangold’s “Logan,” in which the character finally died. That movie is set, however, in 2029 – as Reynolds and Jackman reminded fans on Wednesday.

“‘Logan’ takes place in 2029. Totally separate thing,” Reynolds said in the added video on Wednesday. “Logan died in ‘Logan.’ Not touching that. What actually happens in our film….” With that, in keeping with the tone of the “Deadpool” franchise, Reynolds and Jackman discuss alleged plot points for “Deadpool 3” in an animated fashion while their words are drowned out by Wham!’s “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go.”

Earlier, Mangold, currently working on the upcoming “Indiana Jones” sequel, uploaded a GIF of the character’s terminal breath. When internet losers flipped out at him, he responded saying “Oh my gosh! Everybody chill. Just kidding! I’m all good! LOGAN will always be there. Multiverse or prequel, time warp or worm hole, canon or non-canon or even without a rationale, I cannot wait to see what maddness my dear friends @VancityReynolds and @RealHughJackman cook up!” He included a shot of Eddie Murphy and Nick Nolte from “48 Hours.” No word yet from Walter Hill.

Oh my gosh! Everybody chill. Just kidding! I’m all good! LOGAN will always be there. Multiverse or prequel, time warp or worm hole, canon or non-canon or even without a rationale, I cannot wait to see what maddness my dear friends @VancityReynolds and @RealHughJackman cook up! pic.twitter.com/qaCG4Z39x4 — Mangold (@mang0ld) September 28, 2022

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions