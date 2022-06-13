Hugh Laurie on adapting and starring in ‘Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?’: ‘There is something hip about it’

Agatha Christie gave Hercule Poirot’s little grey cells a break in 1934 to write the the lighthearted murder whodunit “Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?” Instead of having a brilliant Belgian detective hot on the trail of a killer, “Evans” is populated by two young attractive amateur sleuths: Bobby Jones, the son of a local vicar, who discovers a dying man off the cliffs of his local golf course who asks the title question just before he passes, and Frankie, his carefree, beautiful childhood friend.

Hugh Laurie fell in love with the book when he read it as a “lad.” And his “almost childish enthusiasm for the story” never wavered. So much so, he wrote and directed the acclaimed three-part limited series currently streaming on BritBox. Will Poulter plays Bobby; Lucy Boynton is Frankie. Longtime friend Emma Thompson, who dated Laurie in college, and Jim Broadbent play Frankie’s eccentric parents. Laurie also appears in the role of Dr. James Nicholson.

During a recent Zoom conversation with Boynton for Deadline, Laurie surmised that Christie’s publisher and agent “must have been tearing their hair out when she said ‘I don’t want to do another Poirot. I am going to leave that and do this.’ But I absolutely love the story for that reason. Actually, I think there’s something hip about it. I think they’re hip characters. It’s an absolutely beautiful conundrum at the center of it and so exquisitely revealed in the book. We tried obviously to do justice to that moment.”

Boynton explained that having a director who also is an actor changes the way “you communicate about the project as a whole, but especially the characters. What I loved was how much Hugh loves the characters. So immediately, you feel in safer hands because there’s this kind of this care and consideration for the accuracy of the portrayal, but also making sure that kind of that life and electricity that is so present in the characters is constantly bring brought day to day to each scene. knowing that is being protected kind of allows you as the actor greater freedom to play within that.”

Laurie admitted that Frankie was his first crush. “When I was a young lad and I read this book, I just thought ‘Oh, Frankie, my god! What a time, what a life it would be to hook onto that character and go through life treating everything like an adventure and being able to make a game out of almost anything. ‘ Just that joy and the spirit was so entrancing.”

He watched everything that Boynton previously done including Kenneth Branagh’s 2017 version of the Poirot classic “Murder on the Orient Express,” as well as her TV interviews and chats. “I could tell that just instinctively there was a tone and an energy and the sort of quickness about her that was just so beguiling that I thought ‘Oh god, this is it. This is Frankie’ I subsequently confessed to Lucy that Frankie was my first crush. I said ‘ By the way, would you mind playing my first crush?’”

“I fell in love with her immediately,” noted Boynton. “So, it made sense to me.”

Boynton revealed that Frankie is different in Laurie’s script. “In the book, it feels like there’s a little bit more of a dark cloud that hangs over her. She’s described as kind of a dark, sultry figure, tired of the socialite life. Then as she and Bobby kind of pursue this adventure, she comes to life and becomes, I think, much more animated and acerbic. What I loved about his adaptation was that we meet that version of Frankie much earlier. That dynamic with Bobby is what draws the audience in and makes you want to lean into the dynamic.”

Laurie, Boynton and Poulter only had met on Zoom before filming began. But they instantly had chemistry once they got on the set. “Poulter’s kind of the easiest person to find chemistry with,” she said. “He’s so conscientious. We both kind of individually had fallen in love with our characters.”

“I’m allowed to say he is the nicest man in the world,” quipped Laurie. “And he’s very funny. He shoulders the weight of the thing, takes responsibility for the thing in a real-sort of old-fashioned leading man way, which is lovely. I liken him to a sort of a James Stewart. He’s got that sort of decency and good humor. It just runs through him like a girder. And he’s just noble….Am I going too far now?”

“No,” replied Boynton. “I hope he sees this. It’s really easy to talk about him when he is not here.”

“Because the other thing is,” noted Laurie, “he blushes adorably.”

