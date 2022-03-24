Hulu musical series ‘Up Here’ sets all-star team of collaborators

Hulu has assembled an all-star team of musical talent for its new series “Up Here,” as Deadline reports.

Written by Steven Levenson (“tick, tick…boom!” and “Dear Evan Hansen”) and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel (“The Carmichael Show) with songs from Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez (“Frozen” and “WandaVision”) and direction from Thomas Kail (“Hamilton”), the forthcoming musical series takes place in 1999 and focuses on a small-town woman (played by Mae Whitman) who comes to New York City to “chase her dreams.” Those include, per Deadline, a romance and the opportunity for some creative interpretations of the couple’s inner thoughts, dreams, and fears.

Whitman, who recently starred on “Good Girls” for NBC and famously appeared on “Arrested Development” and “Parenthood,” is the star. No other casting has been announced just yet.

Levenson is coming off a banner 2021 as the writer of “tick, tick… Boom!” and “Dear Evan Hansen.” Lopez and Anderson-Lopez are recent Emmy winners, and Anderson-Lopez is just a Tony Award away from an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony). Lopez himself has won all four awards twice, making him a double EGOT recipient.

If all goes to plan, production on “Up Here” will take place this summer in New York. Hulu is planning to have the show run for eight episodes.

