‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody’ screenwriter Anthony McCarten is Naomi Ackie’s secret Oscar weapon

The Oscar race for Best Actress is heating up with Cate Blanchett (“TAR”) out front followed by Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Michelle Williams (“The Fablemans”), Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”) and Margot Robbie (“Babylon”). Noticeably struggling is Naomi Ackie, who plays music icon Whitney Houston in the upcoming biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” directed by Kasi Lemmons. Over the past few months Ackie has fallen from the top five and now sits in eighth place, but don’t count the BAFTA winner out just yet.

Unlike her competition, Ackie’s film hasn’t been widely seen by critics or audiences. It didn’t screen at any of this year’s major film festivals and the movie won’t premiere in theaters until December 21. It’s no surprise most of our users and top experts have proceeded with caution in predicting her despite the baity roll, although Tariq Khan (Fox TV) boldly holds Ackie in his number one slot. She also has support from three of our Top 24 users, three All-Stars and myself. And here’s why — sometimes it really is all about the writing. And “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” screenwriter Anthony McCarten has a habit of writing Oscar-worthy roles.

Three recent scripts penned by McCarten earned their leads an Academy Award: Rami Malek (2018’s “Bohemian Rhapsody”), Gary Oldman (2017’s “Darkest Hour”) and Eddie Redmayne (2014’s “The Theory of Everything”). Malek’s victory is perhaps the most relevant because, like Ackie, he lip-synched to an iconic voice and still managed to take home the gold. Malek’s film was mostly shunned by critics, but met with open arms by the general public and the academy. So Ackie’s lack of pre-season festival love doesn’t mean she’s out of the race. And we’re still not even sure how critics will receive “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”

Even if she doesn’t win, she could reap a nomination like some of McCarten’s other actors: Anthony Hopkins (2019’s “The Two Popes”), Felicity Jones (“The Theory of Everything”) and Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”). Notice the common thread here is that each of these Oscar champs and nominees starred in biopics. McCarten clearly has a way with words and is able to believably pen a script that doesn’t come off as too schmaltzy or generic.

The three-time Oscar nominated screenwriter (who has a fourth bid for producing Best Picture nominee “Darkest Hour”) had a particular interest in Houston’s story. He self-financed an option for her life rights, wrote the script on spec and lined up the rights to her music. Some notable players then hopped on board as producers including Houston’s legendary mentor and music executive, Clive Davis (played by Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci), and Pat Houston, the executor of Houston’s estate. It’s clearly a passion project for McCarten, and Ackie has the benefit of having all of the late legend’s song rights, footage and storytellers in her corner.

So, while Ackie is currently experiencing a drop in our odds, she has a secret weapon in McCarten. Oscar nominations won’t be announced until January 24, 2023, so this party’s just getting started. And awards voters may still wanna dance with Naomi Ackie.

