‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ soundtrack: Whitney Houston’s prophetic ‘Don’t Cry For Me’ and sensual ‘Far Enough’ emerge from vaults [LISTEN]

Prior to the December 23 film release of “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” Sony Music has made available the Whitney Houston biopic soundtrack. Featuring 35 cuts, the album clocks in at 2 hours 26 minutes. Scattered amongst some of her greatest hits are various remixes, live performances and never-before-heard gems straight from the vaults.

One heartbreaking revelation is “Don’t Cry For Me,” a prophetic song Houston performed at the Commitment to Life AIDS benefit in 1994. Written by BeBe Winans and Brian Keith Thomas, the song was originally recorded by Winans and his sister, CeCe Winans, for their chart-topping 1988 gospel album “Heaven.” Houston was also featured on that release, collaborating with the sibling duo on “Celebrate New Life” and “Hold Up the Light.”

For the soundtrack, Houston’s live vocals were isolated and placed over a new track produced by Rodney Jerkins. It’s an earth-shattering, vocal tour-de-force which has the diva belting out, “Don’t cry for me, don’t shed a tear. The time I spent with you will always be. And when I’m gone, please carry on. Don’t cry for me.” It continues, “No one is to blame. My death was meant to be. Don’t carry guilt or shame, the reason why I came soon you’ll see.” The lyrics eerily reflect the singer’s untimely death. Listen below.

Fans will be pleased to hear “Far Enough” for the first time, an R&B jam that oozes sensuality. Written by Michael Masser, Gerry Goffin and Leon Ware, Houston can be heard delivering vocals from her prime. She questions, “Are we going far enough for love?” before eventually revealing to her lover, “If you let me, I’ll take you to a place you’ve never been before…you’ll cry for mercy. You’ll scream for mercy.”

Near the album’s end is a heartfelt audio message from music executive Clive Davis. “One of the most fulfilling collaborations of my life was the one with Whitney,” he reads. “There’s not a day that goes by that I’m not reminded of her vocal genius and the timeless music she gave forever, to current and future generations. Whitney, I miss you. And I’ll never stop sharing your legend with all the world to marvel forever at your one-of-a-kind and incomparable voice.”

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” stars BAFTA winner Naomi Ackie as Houston and Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci as Davis. It is a joyous, emotional, heartbreaking celebration of the life and music of Houston, one of the greatest female vocalists of all time. The film directed by Kasi Lemmons tracks the singer’s journey from obscurity to musical superstardom.

