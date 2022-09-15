‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ trailer: First look at Naomi Ackie as Whitney Houston [WATCH]

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” the official biopic of music icon Whitney Houston, is set to be released on December 21, 2022 according to Sony Pictures. London native Naomi Ackie will portray the legendary diva from Newark, New Jersey. The BAFTA-winning actress can now be seen as “The Voice” for the first time in a new trailer released September 15.

Kasi Lemmons directs the biographical musical based on the life of one of the world’s biggest superstars. Lemmons’ previous directing credits include 2019’s “Harriet” starring Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo and 1997’s cult classic “Eve’s Bayou” starring Lynn Whitfield and Samuel L. Jackson. “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” is written by four-time Oscar nominee Anthony McCarten, whose previous screenplay credits include “The Theory of Everything” (2014), “Bohemian Rhapsody” (2018) and “The Two Popes” (2019).

The trailer begins by showing the night ARISTA Records found Clive Davis (played by Stanley Tucci) discovers the young singer performing in her mother’s show at Sweetwaters night club in New York. It then takes us on a musical journey, revealing clips of various performances up until her appearance on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in 2009. Most notably highlighted is her iconic rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl XXV. Ackie lip syncs to Houston’s actual vocals in the film.

“My dream? Sing what I want to sing. Be who I want to be,” we hear Houston say. After being criticized for her music not being “Black enough,” she responds, “Look, I don’t know how to sing Black and I don’t know how to sing white either. I know how to sing.” The trailer then tells viewers to “Experience THE VOICE and discover the Whitney you never knew.”

Ashton Sanders (“Moonlight”) will play Houston’s husband, R&B singer Bobby Brown. Houston’s parents John and Cissy Houston will be portrayed by Clarke Peters and Tamara Tunie, and her longtime assistant and confidante, Robyn Crawford, is played by Nafessa Williams.

Houston’s estate was heavily involved in the making of this biopic, along with Davis, who serves as one of the film’s producers. It’s expected to follow the full life of Houston, from her New Jersey upbringing to the superstar’s untimely death in 2012 at the age of 48. Houston grew up in a family with a rich musical legacy. Her mother, Cissy, is a Grammy-winning gospel singer whose group, The Sweet Inspirations, became the most sought-after backup singers of the 1960s. Cissy sang with artists such as Elvis Presley, Aretha Franklin and Bette Midler. Houston’s cousin Dionne Warwick is a pop legend in her own right, racking up 56 appearances on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

