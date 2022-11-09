‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ trailer: Watch a new look at Naomi Ackie as Whitney Houston

On Wednesday, Sony Pictures Entertainment officially released the second full-length trailer for the upcoming biographical musical-drama film “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” which focuses on the life and legacy of American pop sensation, Whitney Houston.

The film is directed by “Harriet” filmmaker Kasi Lemmons, from a screenplay written by Anthony McCarten, who previously wrote the musical biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” centered around the rock band Queen, and the historical drama “Darkest Hour.” Both of those films won Oscars for the respective leads, Rami Malek and Gary Oldman.

You can watch the new trailer here:

Naomi Ackie leads the cast as Whitney Houston and is joined by Stanely Tucci, Nafessa Williams, Tamara Tunie, Ashton Sanders, and Clarke Peters.

McCarten, Pat Houston, Clive Davis, Larry Mestel, Denis O’Sullivan, Jeff Kalligheri, Matt Jackson, Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill, Thad Luckinbill, Matt Solloway, and Christina Papagjika serve as producers on the project under the TriStar Pictures, Compelling Pictures, Black Label Media, Primary Wave Entertainment, Muse of Fire Productions, and West Madison Entertainment production banners.

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” is scheduled to be released in theaters by Sony Pictures Releasing on December 23, 2022.

