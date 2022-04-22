Imagine Dragons and Glass Animals hits could fuel them to 2022 Billboard Music Award wins in rock races

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards are on May 15, honoring the biggest commercial achievements in music as measured by the Billboard charts from April 10, 2021, through March 26, 2022. This year the rock field has an interesting range of nominees looking to pick up BBMAs. Let’s take a look.

Top Rock Artist

This one will be between Glass Animals and Machine Gun Kelly, most likely. Glass Animals’ advantage is the success of their single “Heat Waves,” which has been on the Billboard Hot 100 for well over a year and was even bigger in 2022, finally reaching number-one and staying there for five weeks. Pair this with their number-one placement on Billboard’s Year-End artists chart for rock, and that makes them a solid front-runner. However, Machine Gun Kelly released a new album, “Mainstream Sellout,” and has been active throughout 2022, which makes him the likeliest upset. Still, Glass Animals have the advantage for this one.

Top Rock Album

This category is interesting considering the highest placing album out of these nominees on Billboard’s Year-End rock albums chart was at number-37 (AJR’s “OK Orchestra”). Most of the albums above it are older recordings (Queen‘s “Greatest Hits” is at number-one), showing how little people are consuming new rock albums, at least for the past year. AJR, as such, have a good chance of winning this category. However, I would argue that the top-five success of Imagine Dragons’ single “Enemy” could really help their album “Mercury – Act I” prevail. I’ll actually place a wild bet and go for Imagine Dragons here, but it’ll be a tough race.

Top Rock Song

I feel good predicting Maneskin’s “Beggin’” here. It is the biggest hit in the category both on rock radio and in general, crossing over to pop radio as well. The Anxiety’s “Meet Me At Our Spot” did pick up a lot of steam by the end of the year, but “Beggin’” is probably the biggest hit here and has had enough time to pick up the necessary chart points for a win.

