Imelda Staunton movies ranked: 10 greatest roles from worst to best

Starting November 9, acclaimed actress Imelda Staunton provides the head that will wear “The Crown,” which marks the Emmy-winning series’ fifth season. Staunton inherits the role of the late Queen Elizabeth II from Claire Foy (Seasons 1 and 2) and Olivia Colman (Seasons 3 and 4), both of whom won Best Actress Emmys for their performances. Given Staunton’s award-winning work in film and on the stage, there’s little reason to believe that she won’t keep the streak going.

With dramatic events still rocking the real-life royal family, audiences are intrigued how this will impact the series’ fictionalized royals. But there is little doubt that, as the Queen, Staunton will keep calm and carry on. To prepare for her debut season, let’s look back at the Top 10 Imelda Staunton movies ranked. Scroll through our photo gallery above or click here for direct access.

British television audiences know Staunton from her guest starring roles on such shows as “The Singing Detective,” “Little Britain” and “Doctor Who.” And theater fans know her as a staple in the West End, earning 14 Olivier Award nominations for her stage performances, winning four times for such musicals as “Gypsy,” “Into the Woods” and “Sweeney Todd.”

But it is her work in film that has brought Staunton her widest international audience. Her performances have touched all members of the family — youngest kids love her as Paddington’s Aunt Lucy, their older siblings hate her as Harry Potter’s arch-enemy Dolores Umbridge, and their parents smile at her jousting with Maggie Smith in the “Downton Abbey” movies. Critics love her, too. For her work in “Vera Drake,” Staunton received Best Actress nominations for the Oscar, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards and won her first BAFTA for her performance. She also won her first SAG Award as a member of the ensemble of “Shakespeare in Love.”

PREDICT the 2023 Golden Globe and SAG Awards nominees

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions