Good news for Ryan Murphy: ‘Impeachment’ is finally coming to Hulu

Just in time for this year’s Emmy Awards, one of 2021’s starriest limited series will finally become broadly available to streaming viewers. This week, FX announced that Ryan Murphy’s remaining catalog of FX shows is officially on the move to Hulu, including “Impeachment,” which focused on the story of Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein) and Bill Clinton (Clive Owen).

In addition to “Impeachment” as well as the early cycles of “American Crime Story,” the third and final season of “Pose” will also migrate over to Hulu starting March 7. “Pose” Seasons 1 and 2 and the previous seasons of “Crime Story” were previously available on Netflix.

This new agreement with Hulu also applies to future seasons of “American Horror Story” and “American Crime Story.” The newest season of “AHS” is scheduled to be released sometime in the fall, marking it the first time a new season of the series will premiere on Hulu. “ACS” will also return this fall, with a new season set to tackle Studio 54.

Murphy has an ongoing development deal with Netflix, which also produced shows and films including “The Politician,” “Hollywood,” and “The Prom.” Murphy has two other shows in development with FX – “American Love Story” and “American Sports Story” – but those series weren’t referenced in this Hulu announcement.

The news that “Impeachment” will now be available to Hulu subscribers is a potential boon for its awards chances. The show received strong reviews last fall but was only available to watch on linear television via FX or for cable subscribers via FX Now. Speaking to Deadline recently, FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier said, “American Crime Story: Impeachment was great, we loved it. We think Ryan and Sarah Burgess and Brad Falchuk and the whole team did a great job. Sarah Paulson was excellent in it, as were Clive Owen and Beanie Feldstein. We have high hopes for it come awards season. We are really proud of it.”

Paulson played Linda Tripp on the show and remains on the fringe of the Best Actress in a Limited Series race at the 2022 Emmy Awards, right alongside Feldstein. In the Best Actor race, Owen is among a number of contenders vying for a nomination as well.

