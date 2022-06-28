Ryan Murphy returns to Emmys race with ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’

Any limited series created by Ryan Murphy creates controversy, excitement and awards chatter. Six Emmy wins (out of 36 nominations) cement his status as a perpetual contender. His entry this year, the FX limited series “Impeachment: American Crime Story” checked all the Murphy boxes as he zeroed in on the relationship between President Bill Clinton (Clive Owen) and White House intern Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein).

The cast is stocked with such Emmy favorites such as Sarah Paulson, a winner for her performance as Marcia Clark in Murphy’s “The People v. O.J. Simpson, who portrays the diabolical Linda Tripp; multiple Emmy winner Edie Falco (“The Sopranos,” “Nurse Jackie”) who embodies an explosive Hillary Clinton and multiple winner Margo Martindale (“The Americans”), who is smarmy literary agent Lucianne Goldberg.

The arc of the limited series based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book traces not only the ill-considered, ill-fated Clinton-Lewinsky affair, but also Tripp’s masterful manipulation of Lewinsky. Tripp, an aggrieved civil servant who deeply resents her removal from the White House following Clinton’s election, hoped to oust him by secretly taping Lewinsky’s phone calls where she rhapsodizes about the president and then nearly has a nervous breakdown when he distances himself from her. Paulson is unrecognizable in the role with a complete hair-and-makeup transformation. She is aggressively unattractive, which matches her untrustworthy personality, and the actress disappears in the role.

Falco has a tricky part in the First Lady, delivering what we all imagine happened behind closed doors when she learned of her husband’s dalliance with the portly pepper pot, as the New York Post once called Lewinsky. Her Hillary is not Carmela Soprano throwing out Tony’s clothing because one of his mistresses phoned their New Jersey McMansion. She’s a dignified, loyal power player who does not suffer fools. She dresses the part and plays it appropriately. All the seams in her carefully tailored façade rip when she has to confront the reality that her devotion has meant very little. Hillary has been made a fool of by the most powerful man in the world.

Martindale’s role as Goldberg is a small one and may be overlooked by Emmy voters. The work done by Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, though, is more what they’re looking for: a sympathetic portrayal of woman you think you know because of all those tabloid headlines that surfaced in the early days of the scandal. Ashford excels as a scrappy street fighter who is not afraid to take on Bill Clinton.

