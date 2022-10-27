‘In Bruges’ duo Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson reunited in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’

When Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson played hit men in the 2008 black comedy “In Bruges,” it was an inspired pairing, letting both actors shine in ways they hadn’t before. Farrell’s good looks had won him the lead in “Tigerland” over 20 years ago, but directors shied away from exploring his talents as a character actor. Gleeson had won an Emmy for playing Winston Churchill in an HBO movie, “Into the Storm,” and was nominated as Best Actor by the New York Film Critics Circle in 1998 for playing Irish folk hero Martin Cahill in “The General,” but the big buzzy movie part eluded him. Together “In Bruges,” they were hilarious and the Hollywood Foreign Press nominated both Farrell and Gleeson for Golden Globe awards in 2009; Farrell won as Best Actor in a Comedy.

Nearly 15 years later, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson are reunited in sublime form in Martin McDonagh’s black comedy “The Banshees of Inisherin,” a Searchlight Pictures hit that is headed for major Oscar nominations based on rave reviews — a Rotten Tomatoes score of 99% — and Farrell’s Best Actor victory at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year.

They play best friends who live on a sparsely inhabited Irish island where transportation is horse and cart and the priest has to come by boat on Sundays to say Mass. The year is 1923. Each day, the gents meet for a pint and some conversation at the island’s one pub. When the film starts, Padraic (Farrell) knocks on his friend’s window before heading over to the pub, only to find out that Colm (Gleeson) won’t be joining him. In fact, the older man, a fiddler whose thatched cottage is filled with masks and marionettes, no longer wants to be his friend.

Farrell is blindsided and confused: what did he do wrong? “You’re dull,” Gleeson tells him. Besides, he wants to spend his remaining days listening to and playing music, not having banal conversations. News travels fast and Padraic’s exasperated sister Siobhan (Kerry Condon) comes to her brother’s defense. “He’s always been dull,” she tells Colm. Padraic thinks it’s enough that he’s a “nice” guy, but Colm won’t change his mind, setting into motion a series of events that are brutal, funny and inexorable.

The crackling chemistry between Farrell and Gleeson, which carries throughout the film, should see them all the way to Oscar night. After all, the academy loves acting duos, whether the actors compete in the lead category (Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis in Ridley Scott’s Thelma & Louise) or lead and supporting (Sean Penn and Tim Robbins in Clint Eastwood’s Mystic River). While Sarandon and Davis canceled each other out, Penn and Robbins, playing childhood friends from Boston, both came home winners in 2004.

Gold Derby currently gives Farrell 39-to-10 odds to win an Oscar nomination as Best Actor, in second place behind Brendan Fraser in The Whale. With 9-to-2 odds, Gleeson is advancing behind Ke Huy Quan as Best Supporting Actor in the film Everything Everywhere All at Once. As Siobhan, Kerry Condon is also giving Women Talking frontrunner Jessie Buckley a run for her money as Best Supporting Actress with 11-to-2 odds or second place. Director and screenwriter Martin McDonagh could win his first Oscar for a long-form film (in 2006, his movie, Six Shooter, won for Best Short Film.)

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions