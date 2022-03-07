Independent Spirit Awards 2022: Clayton Davis, Kevin Polowy, Keith Simanton, Anne Thompson top all Experts predicting winners

Congratulations to our Experts Clayton Davis (Variety), Anne Thompson (Indiewire), Kevin Polowy (Yahoo) and Keith Simanton (IMDb). They are tied with an excellent score of 92.31% when predicting the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards winners on Sunday. These journalists are actually tied among a group of 38 total people (Users, Experts and Editors) getting 12 out of 13 categories accurate. See Experts’ scores.

Almost 2,00 people worldwide predicted these indie champs for the Santa Monica ceremony hosted by Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman. Movie winners included “The Lost Daughter” (picture, director, screenplay), plus Taylour Paige (“Zola”), Simon Rex (“Red Rocket”), Ruth Negga (“Passing”) and Troy Kotsur (“CODA”).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For the other 10 Experts making picks, Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby) are next with 84.62% correct. The next spot at 76.92% is held by Shawn Edwards (WDAF), Tariq Khan (Fox TV), Nikki Novak (Fandango) and Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby). Thelma Adams (Gold Derby) and Susan King (Gold Derby) are tied at 69.23%. We then have Joyce Eng (Gold Derby) at 61.54% and Tim Gray (Variety) at 53.85%.

