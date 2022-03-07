Independent Spirit Awards 2022 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User alexanderkavehkouhi for an excellent score of 92.31% when predicting the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards winners on Sunday. He is actually tied with 37 other people getting 12 out of 13 categories accurate but has the best point score of 19,255 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Almost 2,00 people worldwide predicted these indie champs for the Santa Monica ceremony hosted by Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman. Movie winners included “The Lost Daughter” (picture, director, screenplay), plus Taylour Paige (“Zola”), Simon Rex (“Red Rocket”), Ruth Negga (“Passing”) and Troy Kotsur (“CODA”).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 11 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Paul Sheehan and Susan Wloszczyna are tied for first place with 84.62% correct (11 of 13 categories). The next spot at 76.92% is held by Marcus Dixon, Daniel Montgomery, Christopher Rosen and myself. Charles Bright and Denton Davidson, are tied at 69.23%. Joyce Eng, Matt Noble and Rob Licuria have 61.54% accuracy. See Editors’ scores.

