James Mangold bats away reshoot rumors on ‘Indiana Jones 5,’ answers fan questions

Director James Mangold grabbed his whip, hopped on Twitter on Monday, and fought back against rumors that there were additional reshoots and “alternative endings” on the upcoming Indiana Jones movie, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

“So I took a b-day break from trolls. But it seems I gotta once again say.. We’re not shooting & never shot any new scenes or ‘alt endings,’” he wrote. “Our film is 99% finished, getting rated by MPAA & VFX being completed. Happy Holidays!”

The controversy—if it even can be called one—stems from an off-the-cuff remark the 90-year-old composer John Williams made while presenting a night of music at La Scala in Milan, Italy. To the crowd, he said “So we have just about completed the film. We have maybe another ending to shoot and to record, maybe in a couple weeks.”

When asked specifically about Williams’s remark, Mangold simply said “he was mistaken.”

In a follow-up about Williams (to someone with one follower called “IP Defender”), Mangold wrote, “He’s written and conducted 2 hours of brilliant music, at least 60+ cues. Maybe there are one or two small pieces left behind but it’s a huge score and 99% in the film.”

For whatever reason, some Twitter users decided not to take him at his word, but since Mangold already had his laptop out, he figured he may as well respond. When one bozo barked back “bullshit” and said that “every Disney movies nowadays are filmed as some kind of scrapbook with alternative scenes,” the director said “it is so kind of you to call me bullshit but I made Logan and Ford v Ferrari and Indiana Jones 5 and it didn’t happen on any of them. I can only speak to my experiences. Be well.” When this individual cited the rightwing YouTuber known as Doomcock as his source, Mangold simply wrote back “And if Doomcock is right …”

He also explained that even though the movie won’t be out for six months, it isn’t uncommon to lock it all up early. “We don’t always keep working till the release date … I’m starting to dig into my next film.”

Another commenter pointed to a freeze-frame from the trailer with arguably not-the-best special effects, and wondered if it was considered “done.” Mangold wrote back to say, “Only about a third of the VFX are final at this point. And yes, I think this shot still needs work but I also gotta say that no visual effect is meant to be stared at as freeze frame.”

Not long ago, Mangold got in a similar tussle with people who were convinced that this entry in the Indiana Jones saga was something of a sneaky way to pass the baton from Harrison Ford to Phoebe Waller-Bridge. He wrote “One more time. No one is ‘taking over’ or replacing Indy or donning his hat, nor is he being ‘erased’ through some contrivance. And he never was, not in any cut or script — but trolls will troll — that’s how they get their clicks.”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is out on June 30 of next year. Mangold’s last film, “Ford v Ferrari,” won the Best Film Editing and Best Sound Editing Oscars, and was also nominated for Best Sound Mixing and Best Picture.

