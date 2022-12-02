Harrison Ford is back in ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ trailer [Watch]

Indiana Jones is ready to take one last adventure. On Thursday, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures released the first official full-length trailer for the upcoming action-adventure blockbuster film “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” which serves as the fifth and likely final installment in the long-running franchise with Harrison Ford in the title role.

The official synopsis reads as follows:

“In 1969, American archaeologist and adventurer Indiana Jones lives against the backdrop of the Space Race. Jones had started to feel doubts when the U.S. Government recruited former World War II enemies in their desperation to beat the Soviet Union out in the competition to make it to space. His goddaughter, Helena, accompanies him on his journey. Meanwhile, Voller, a NASA member and ex-Nazi involved with the moon-landing program, wishes to make the world into a better place as he sees fit.”

You can watch the trailer here:

Ford is joined in the cast by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (as Helena), Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Olivier Richters, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen. Steven Spielberg, who directed the previous four “Indiana Jones” films, was initially set as the filmmaker for this installment as well, but he left the project and was replaced by James Mangold (“Ford v Ferrari”). Spielberg is an executive producer on the project alongside George Lucas. Composer John Williams returned as well, once again contributing music.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is scheduled to be released in theaters by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures on June 30, 2023.

