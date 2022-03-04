Indie Spirit Awards predictions: Our official odds in all 13 categories

Almost 2,000 Gold Derby readers have made their Indie Spirit predictions in advance of Sunday’s ceremony. Scroll down to see our official odds in all 13 movie categories based on those combined predictions. Our projected winners are highlighted in gold.

The Indie Spirit Awards winners are voted on by members of Film Independent. Membership is open to any movie fans who pay $95 in yearly dues, which often leads to the highest-profile Oscar contenders winning top prizes against less widely publicized films. But this year Film Independent snubbed many of the Oscar front-runners; this is only the second time in the last 13 years that there are no Best Picture Oscar nominees among the Spirit contenders for Best Feature.

The black comedy “Zola” led the nominations with seven including Best Feature, Best Director (Janicza Bravo) and Best Female Lead (Taylour Paige). It’s joined in the top category by “A Chiara,” “C’mon C’mon,” “The Lost Daughter,” and “The Novice.” At another event focused on American independents last fall, the Gotham Awards, “Lost Daughter” swept with four wins including Best Feature, plus Best Screenplay and Breakthrough Director for actress-turned-filmmaker Maggie Gyllenhaal. But the Gotham winners are decided by small juries of film industry professionals as opposed to a wider vote of paid members. Could the Netflix film win here too despite the different voting process?

BEST FEATURE

“The Lost Daughter” — 16/5

“C’mon C’mon” — 19/5

“Zola” — 4/1

“The Novice” — 9/2

“A Chiara” — 9/2

BEST DIRECTOR

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter” — 31/10

Mike Mills, “C’mon C’mon” — 4/1

Janicza Bravo, “Zola” — 4/1

Lauren Hadaway, “The Novice” — 4/1

Ninja Thyberg, “Pleasure” — 9/2

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Taylour Paige, “Zola” — 16/5

Isabelle Fuhrman, “The Novice” — 37/10

Brittany S. Hall, “Test Pattern” — 9/2

Kali Reis, “Catch the Fair One” — 9/2

Patti Harrison, “Together Together” — 9/2

BEST MALE LEAD

Simon Rex, “Red Rocket” — 16/5

Clifton Collins Jr., “Jockey” — 19/5

Frankie Faison, “The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain” — 9/2

Udo Kier, “Swan Song” — 9/2

Michael Greyeyes, “Wild Indian” — 9/2

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Ruth Negga, “Passing” — 16/5

Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter” — 19/5

Suzanno Son, “Red Rocket” — 9/2

Amy Forsyth, “The Novice” — 9/2

Revika Reustle, “Pleasure” — 9/2

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Troy Kotsur, “CODA” — 31/10

Colman Domingo, “Zola” — 19/5

Chaske Spencer, “Wild Indian” — 9/2

Will Patton, “Sweet Thing” — 9/2

Meeko Gattuso, “Queen of Glory” — 9/2

BEST SCREENPLAY

“The Lost Daughter” — 16/5

“C’mon C’mon” — 19/5

“Zola” — 4/1

“Swan Song” — 9/2

“Together Together” — 9/2

BEST FIRST FEATURE

“Test Pattern” — 16/5

“Wild Indian” — 19/5

“7 Days” — 9/2

“Holler” — 9/2

“Queen of Glory” — 9/2

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

“Mass” — 16/5

“Pig” — 37/10

“Test Pattern” — 9/2

“Wild Indian” — 9/2

“Cicada” — 9/2

BEST DOCUMENTARY

“Summer of Soul” — 16/5

“Flee” — 71/20

“Ascension” — 9/2

“In the Same Breath” — 9/2

“Procession” — 9/2

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

“Drive My Car” — 10/3

“Parallel Mothers” — 4/1

“Petite Maman” — 5/1

“Compartment No. 6” — 11/2

“Pebbles” — 7/1

“Prayers for the Stolen” — 7/1

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Passing” — 31/10

“Zola” — 39/10

“The Humans” — 4/1

“Blue Bayou” — 9/2

“A Chiara” — 9/2

BEST EDITING

“Zola” — 31/10

“The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain” — 39/10

“The Novice” — 4/1

“A Chiara” — 9/2

“The Nowhere Inn” — 9/2

