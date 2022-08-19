Indiana ‘Indy’ Santos (‘Big Brother 24’ exit interview): ‘I may have chose the wrong people to have around me’

With a smile on her face but tears in her eyes, a punk-o-tard clad Indiana “Indy” Santos was evicted on Thursday’s episode of “Big Brother.” The 31-year old from Brazil was sent packing after the house voted 7-1 to send her to the jury house over Terrance Higgins. Head of Household Taylor Hale would have preferred if Kyle Capener used the Veto and let her backdoor his showmance Alyssa Snider, but that plan never played out. Alas, Indy was seen as the biggest threat still on the block.

“I was not comfortable, but I was fine about my game,” Indy told host Julie Chen Moonves during her exit interview. “I had really good people around me that I thought I could trust. Things happen. Expect the unexpected. This is true. This is a live show, but at the end of the day it’s about your life. Playing as individuals, not as a group. This voting shows me that I may have chose the wrong people to have around me.”

Taylor told Indy she wouldn’t go on the block, but now she’s been evicted. “I really believe Taylor had other priorities,” the first Brazilian contestant on “BB USA” told the host. “I don’t see that it was her intention to see me in this position right now.” So who does Indy hold responsible? “Kyle,” she asserted. “We had an alliance. When he was on the block we made an alliance. I picked him to play the Veto, he won the Veto and he did not save me. He was probably trying to protect Monte [Taylor] because Monte was Taylor’s target.”

“It’s really frustrating,” Indy said when asked about not having her alliance on her side. “It’s a big surprise. We talked a lot today. Other people found out about the alliance and said, ‘Indy, you were in an alliance. We are going to vote you out.'” So what was the hardest part of this game for Indy? “Being in a house where people are manipulating each other,” she admitted. “Lying to each other to gain the big prize. That doesn’t happen a lot in the Brazil version. It’s the audience who decides who gets the money.”

As for jury management, the houseguests left very friendly goodbye messages for Indy. The only one who said anything of substance was Michael Bruner, who revealed he was in an alliance “with Monte, Joseph, Kyle, Taylor, Turner and Brittany.” What does Indy make of what Michael said? “I already knew,” she revealed. “But I thought it was just my intuition or my mind. I didn’t want to see it.”

Preceding Indy’s Day 44 eviction were Paloma Aguilar on Day 8, Joe ‘Pooch’ Pucciarelli on Day 16, Ameerah Jones on Day 23, Nicole Layog on Day 30 and Daniel Durston on Day 37. Indy will become the first member of the jury and vote for the Season 24 winner on September 25. Following her eviction, Michael and Terrance were named the new HOHs. They will each reign over 4 housemates in simultaneous, separate games ending with two houseguests being evicted next week.

