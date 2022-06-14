‘Inventing Anna’ Emmys FYC panel: Julia Garner and Laverne Cox talk about the ‘romanticization of the grifter’ archetype [WATCH]

This year, Netflix is hoping to make a splash in the limited series Emmy categories by appealing to current true crime-based entertainment consumption habits. Its “Inventing Anna” (created and produced by Shonda Rhimes) is a nine-part dramatization of the story of Anna Sorokin, who, using the surname Delvey, conned numerous rich New Yorkers into believing she was an heiress in temporary need of financial support. Recently, Variety’s Jenelle Riley moderated a virtual 2022 Emmys FYC panel consisting of half a dozen of the show’s cast members: Anna Chlumsky, Laverne Cox, Alexis Floyd, Julia Garner, Katie Lowes and Arian Moayed. Watch the video Q&A above.

Garner, a two-time Best Drama Supporting Actress Emmy winner for “Ozark,” first caught wind of Sorokin’s story while on her engagement trip in the spring of 2019. Although the thought occurred to her that she could successfully play the con artist in a screen adaptation, she convinced herself that she “would never get cast.” Once she was given the chance to take on the role in this series, she came to recognize and relate to Sorokin’s “major imposter syndrome” and drew connections between her and other untruthful yet likable characters, such as Holly Golightly in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”

Chlumsky spoke at length about why stories about unscrupulous people are popular, noting that “figuring out what’s real and what’s not has really upended pretty much all of society everywhere for… the last decade at least.” On the show, she plays journalist Vivian Kent (modeled after Jessica Pressler), who makes Sorokin’s story public knowledge. Speaking to her character’s motivations, she said, “There’s something really satisfying about finally pointing out that the emperor has no clothes.”

Floyd, who plays Sorokin’s close friend, Neff Davis, said she “understood the root of [Davis and Sorokin’s] trust pretty well” and that it “comes from a real human, heart-to-heart space.” She is aware of the notion that her character may generally be perceived as naive, but rests assured that she played her with intention and care, having frequently consulted with the real Davis during production. As she puts it, there is “something energetically true and safe between [Davis and Sorokin] that made [Davis] feel… restful in their friendship.”

Lowes, who began her professional relationship with Rhimes in 2010 and appeared in a regular capacity on all seven seasons of “Scandal,” recalled learning of this series’ development and quickly “researching [Pressler’s] article and praying that there was a role” for her. She ended up enthusiastically accepting the part of Sorokin’s former friend and victim, Rachel Williams, who she felt “connected to… really early on, before [Rhimes] called” with the offer.

When asked what appealed to him about playing Sorokin’s lawyer, Todd Spodek, Moayed cited Rhimes’s early description of the character as “a good guy” and said he “really latched onto that.” He also revealed his research process of reading Spodek’s court transcripts, which gave him “a chance to see who Todd was in the courtroom, meaning that… you can tell that he has a sense of humor [and] a command of the room.”

Cox confessed to having been obsessed with this story since it broke four years ago and expressed her enjoyment in meeting and learning about her real life counterpart, celebrity fitness instructor Kacy Duke. Of the show, she said, “It’s like a cultural phenomenon, [and] it’s so nice to be a part of something like that.” She also went on to echo Chlumsky’s psychological musings, saying there is a “romanticization of the grifter” in modern society and that “so much of our culture is a grift.”

Since its February premiere, “Inventing Anna” has become the seventh most-watched English language Netflix series of all time and ranks as the only limited series in that top 10. Lucy Mangan (The Guardian) praises it for staying “within the Shondaland comfort zone [as] a multilayered tale brilliantly told, at pace and with glee,” while Angie Han (The Hollywood Reporter) says it “never lacks for the kind of juicy drama that Netflix’s auto-play feature was made for.” Raves like these, as well as the viewing hours data, serve to prove Chlumsky’s point that there exists an evergreen “fantasy and romanticism [associated with] somebody who can actually skirt the social contract for their own benefit.”

