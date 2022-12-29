Is ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ on tonight (December 29, 2022)?

Your favorite foul-mouthed chef, Gordon Ramsay, will be airing a re-run tonight. “Hell’s Kitchen” is on hiatus for the rest of the year, but if you tune into FOX on December 29, you’ll find a repeat of the episode “Wok This Way” (8:00 pm ET/PT).

Tonight, chefs are put to the test when Gordon and special guest, James Beard Award Winner Stephanie Izard, challenge them to make the perfect dish with obscure ingredients….only in a wok. Find out who is not in sync in the “Wok This Way” episode of “Hell’s Kitchen” airing Thursday, December 29 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. The episode originally aired on Thursday, November 17 and features the top 12 chefs.

“Hell’s Kitchen” will return on Thursday, January 5 with an all new episode titled, “Everyone’s Taco’ing About It.” Action movie star and restaurant owner Danny Trejo joins as a special guest.

“Hell’s Kitchen” is in its 21st season. For the first time ever, the well-seasoned 40-somethings take on the fresh up-and-coming 20-somethings in a battle of the ages. 18 all-new chef-testants entered the kitchen, with Christina Wilson and Jason “Jay” Santos returning as sous-chefs for the Red Team and Blue Team, respectively. At stake for the winner? A $250,000 cash prize and the head chef position at Gordon’s brand new Hell’s Kitchen Caesar’s Atlantic City.

The contestants still remaining in the competition:

BLUE TEAM: Abe Sanchez, Alejandro Najar, Alex Belew, Sakari Smithwick

RED TEAM: Brett Binninger-Schwartz, Cheyenne Nichols, Dafne Mejia, Sommer Sellers, Tara Ciannella

