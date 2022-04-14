35th Israel Film Festival to honor Henry Winkler with Career Achievement Award and premiere ‘Image of Victory’ in Los Angeles

The 35th Israel Film Festival in Los Angeles, the largest showcase of Israeli cinema and television in North America, will honor acclaimed actor, director, producer and author Henry Winkler with the 2022 IFF Career Achievement Award. The awards ceremony will take place April 29th during the annual sponsor luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. The event serves as the launch of this year’s festival which will take place May 5th – 26th both in-person and online.

“Henry Winkler is an exceptional artist that has used his talents both in front of and behind the camera to entertain audiences around the world,” said IFF founder and executive director, Meir Fenigstein. “His life and body of work is a benchmark that others aspire to for a career.” The Emmy winner recently wrapped shooting the lead role in the Israeli/U.S. crossover comedy “Chanshi” for Israeli network HOT. In their press release, IFF states, “For more than four decades television viewers and movie-goers have enjoyed Winkler’s work from his iconic role of Arthur Fonzarelli, aka ‘The Fonz,’ in the television series ‘Happy Days’ to acting teacher Gene Cousineau on the current hit dark comedy tv show ‘Barry.'”

Real estate investor and philanthropist David Wiener will be bestowed the 2022 IFF Humanitarian Award. “David Wiener’s international philanthropic endeavors and support of the state of Israel is unparalleled,” Fenigstein noted. Wiener was born in Lodz, Poland the second youngest of nine children. In 1939, Nazi Germany invaded Poland. That November, the German army burned the main synagogue, which was a devastating blow to the Wiener family and David never saw his parents again. He miraculously survived several Nazi concentration camps, including Auschwitz-Birkenau. After liberation, he discovered that only one brother survived. Wiener rebuilt his life in the United States and he became a real estate investor and philanthropist, developing in excess of 1,000,000 square feet of shopping centers and multifamily projects. He has been a major supporter of the Israel Film Festival for over two decades.

SEE our dozens of interviews with 2022 Emmy contenders

Avi Nesher’s acclaimed film “Image of Victory” will premiere during the opening night gala on May 5th at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills. That evening the film’s producer, Ehud Bleiberg, will receive the 2022 IFF Cinematic Achievement Award.”Ehud Bleiberg has created an indelible mark as one of Israel’s best and most prolific producers,” Fenigstein remarked.

“Image of Victory” is considered Israel’s largest budget film to date. Inspired by true events in 1948, Hassanin, an Egyptian filmmaker, is tasked with documenting a raid on the isolated kibbutz Nitzanim. When the kibbutz learns of the impending army raid, Mira, a young but valiant mother, is forced to reckon with the true cost of war and make an impossible choice.

All film tickets will be available for sale on the festival website beginning April 20th. Festival screenings will show at the Lumiere Cinema’s Music Hall Theater (Beverly Hills) and the Laemmle Town Center 5 (Encino). Connect with the 35th Israel Film Festival on Facebook (The Israel Film Festival), Instagram @IsraelFilmFestival, and Twitter @IsraelFilmFest for festival news and highlights, and join the conversation with #IsraelFilmFestival.

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions