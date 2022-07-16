J-Hope ‘Jack in the Box’ reviews: Critics say BTS alum is ‘darker’ but ‘more thrilling and formidable than ever’

Not long after the international K-pop phenomenons BTS announced their hiatus, one of the boy band’s seven members, rapper J-Hope, emerged with his first solo studio album. “Jack in the Box” dropped on Friday, July 15. So how does he fare for the first time without his six band mates? Let’s peruse some of the J-Hope “Jack in the Box” reviews.

It’s early yet, but the reviews as of this writing are stellar, averaging out to 89 on MetaCritic. Rhian Daly (NME) says J-Hope “largely works with old-school hip-hop but adds fresh ideas to the well-worn style … ‘Jack In The Box’ takes the J-Hope the world has come to know and love over the last nine years and sets that figure alight,” but what comes through is “a star more thrilling and formidable than ever and seemingly unstoppable.” Mary Siroky (Consequence of Sound) agrees that J-Hope “shows a new side of himself and emerges brighter than ever on his first full-length solo project.”

Maura Johnston (Rolling Stone) adds that he “flexes his artistic muscle while paying tribute to his love of hip-hop.” It’s “brief — its 10 tracks clock in at around 22 minutes — but potent.” Abbie Aitken (Clash Music) thinks this darker music from the artist “feels personal” and “refreshing” in its experimentation with genres. Jochan Embley (Evening Standard) also notes the “gloomier” tone compared to his BTS persona and praises the “vocal delivery” as “the most impressive part of it all,” though he also thinks the album’s short length makes it come across “more like a proof of concept than a fully realized album.”

Everyday listeners are already loving the album too, as some of the MetaCritic user reviews are declaring “Jack in the Box” a “masterpiece” and an “incredibly cohesive piece of art.” So it’s clear that the BTS Army also has his back.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?