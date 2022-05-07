Jack Harlow (‘Come Home the Kids Miss You’): Who are the guest artists featured on his 2nd album?

Jack Harlow released his debut album “Thats What They All Say” in 2020, but his upcoming sophomore release, “Come Home the Kids Miss You” (punctuation is for chumps), could make an even bigger splash when it’s released on May 6. It comes after he topped the charts and earned a Grammy nomination for “Industry Baby,” his collab with Lil Nas X, then topped the charts again with “First Class,” his first number-one as a lead artist. But speaking of collabs, who are the featured artists appearing on his new release.

He announced the track list on May 4. We already knew there was a little Fergie on it since “First Class” samples her 2007 single “Glamorous.” But he also teams up with Pharrell Williams on the track “Movie Star.” Drake shows up in “Churchill Downs.” He teams up with Justin Timberlake on “Parent Trap.” And he reunites with Lil Wayne on “Poison”; Lil Wayne previously featured on a remix of Harlow’s breakthrough 2020 hit, “Whats Poppin.” And while Dua Lipa hasn’t been announced as a performer on the album, Harlow did name track five after her.

Barring some surprise cameos or remixes, this is actually a lighter guest list than he brought in for “Thats What They all Say,” which also boasted the likes of Lil Baby, Bryson Tiller, Adam Levine, EST Gee, Big Sean and more. But “First Class” reaching number-one on the Billboard Hot 100 without any features showed that he has no trouble flying solo. Who are you most excited to hear him with when his album drops? Who do you most wish he’d collab with next? Here’s the complete track list below.

1. “Talk of the Town”

2. “Young Harleezy”

3. “I’d Do Anything to Make You Smile”

4. “First Class”

5. “Dua Lipa”

6. “Side Piece”

7. “Movie Star” featuring Pharrell

8. “Lil Secret”

9. “I Got a Shot”

10. “Churchill Downs” featuring Drake

11. “Like a Blade of Grass”

12. “Parent Trap” featuring Justin Timberlake

13. “Poison” featuring Lil Wayne

14. “Nail Tech”

15. “State Fair”

