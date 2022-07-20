One act whips Simon’s opinion into shape in ‘America’s Got Talent’ audition [WATCH]

Night 7 of auditions on “America’s Got Talent” season 17 continued on July 19 with another slate of audition performances from acts vying for this year’s $1 million prize. Host Terry Crews was back in the theater with series judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel for a fifth week of round 1 auditions. Usually when one of the judges hits the red X buzzer, an act has only a slim chance of advancing to the next round, but Jack the Whipper managed the impossible — he got Simon to give back the X! Watch the full audition in the video above to see how he changed Simon’s mind.

When Jack came out for his audition in a costume and carrying whips, the judges were unsure what exactly they were in store for. Initially, Sofia thought he looked like a handsome prince, but when he said his pun-enhanced stage name she seemed less than thrilled. Once he began cracking his whips across the age, both Sofia and Heidi became as energized as the audience, but Simon was very visibly bored. After a handful of tricks, Simon eventually hit his red X buzzer to express his discontent; that came just as Jack was announcing his last trick.

Jack explained that he was going to use Howie for his final trick, but on Terry and Heidi’s insistence, Jack asked Simon to come on stage instead of payment for hitting his buzzer. Simon agreed, putting himself in the position to have a small stick leveraged between his knees as he squatted on stage. For the trick, Jack showed how accurate a whip can be by cracking it exactly in the spot to break the stick without so much as grazing Simon. It was the thrill of the trick that, well, whipped Simon into shape and caused him to return to the dais with the decision to take back his buzzer and join Heidi and Sofia in giving Jack three yes votes to advance.

How much did YOU like Jack the Whipper and do you think he can take home the $1 million prize? Sound off on them and the rest of the new season in the comments below and with other fans in our reality TV forum. Also be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds.