Jada Pinkett Smith movies and TV shows ranked worst to best: ‘Girls Trip,’ ‘A Different World,’ ‘The Matrix’ …

Before she ever became the center of the 2022 Oscars #slapgate, Jada Pinkett Smith‘s career was a long and distinguished one, from a string of memorable performances in both film and television to acclaimed work behind the scenes as a producer on TV and Broadway. After first achieving fame on two seasons of the popular NBC sitcom “A Different World,” Pinkett Smith made an abrupt turn to drama for her feature film debut in The Hughes Brothers‘ 1993 film “Menace II Society.” In our photo gallery above (click here for direct access), we take a closer look at the Top 12 Jada Pinkett Smith movies and TV shows ranked worst to best.

Though she did not forsake television — in the following years she had memorable roles in the comic-book crime series “Gotham” and the medical drama “Hawthorne” — Pinkett Smith’s greatest successes have largely been in films. Displaying an acting ease in genres ranging from romantic comedies to crime thrillers, Pinkett Smith has worked opposite a wide variety of actors throughout the years, from Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx to Adam Sandler and Eddie Murphy. And yes, one of those co-stars was husband Will Smith as well.

In her spare time, Pinkett Smith is a Tony-nominated Broadway producer (“Fela!”), a New York Times best-selling author (“Girls Hold Up This World”) and an Emmy Award-winning talk show producer of “Red Table Talk,” which has quickly become one of the most discussed talk shows today. If that wasn’t enough, in 2002 she even created the heavy metal band Wicked Wisdom, serving as its songwriter and lead singer.

Numbering among Pinkett Smith’s all-time best performances are “Girls Trip,” “A Different World,” “The Matrix” sequels, “Set It Off” and “Magic Mike XXL” — but in what order? Tour our detailed photo gallery to find out.